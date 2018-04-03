Canvas by Instructure Now Available in Canada

Canvas by Instructure provides flexible infrastructure and scalable resources for institutions of higher learning, allowing them to easily expand and diversify their offerings. Canvas' adaptability, mobile apps and open API help meet and address individual needs, and have led to significantly higher adoption rates when compared to other learning management systems.

Instructure built Canvas for Canadian higher learning and K-12 institutions on Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Canada Central Region located in Montreal, and Institutions across Canada have already adopted Canvas, including Ivey Business School and Schulich School of Business.

"Canvas is a trusted name in learning management because, among other reasons, we take privacy seriously as a technical, ethical and practical requirement of educational data," said Mitch Benson, senior vice president of product at Instructure. "We are proud to help Canadian educational institutions use Canvas to transform student learning experiences."

For more information about Canvas by Instructure, visit www.canvaslms.com.

ABOUT CANVAS:

Through open, usable, cloud-based technologies, Canvas enables easy integration of the content, tools and services that teachers need and students want. As the most usable, customizable, adaptable and reliable learning platform (think 99.9% uptime), Canvas is adopted faster and deeper (or, is used in more ways by more users) than any other LMS. So, in the end, investing in 21st century education technology actually makes teaching and learning easier (like it's supposed to). Learn more about Canvas at www.CanvasLMS.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

