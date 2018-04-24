Cape Cod® Potato Chips Brings Back Fan Favorite Cape Cod® Russet Potato Chips

"We have a special place in our hearts for Cape Cod Russet Potato Chips and are proud to have them back as part of our family of kettle-cooked potato chips," said Laura Merritt, VP of Marketing Cape Cod Potato Chips. "Consumers loved the unique flavor and we still get dozens of calls a week asking where to find them. Russet is our number one fan requested chip, so bringing it back was a no-brainer."

Cape Cod Russet Potato Chips are made using only three ingredients – premium russet potatoes, vegetable oil and salt. Free of artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, Cape Cod Russet Potato Chips contain no hydrogenated oils and are non-GMO and gluten-free, creating a delicious snack with the highest quality ingredients.

Cape Cod Potato Chips has been transforming simple ingredients into delicious kettle cooked potato chips since 1980. Made one small batch at a time, sliced thick and cooked at precisely the right temperature, all Cape Cod Potato Chips are made in custom kettles that allow for careful monitoring of flavor, texture and quality that fans crave.

Cape Cod Russet Potato Chips are available for MSRP $3.79 in grocery stores including Publix, Harris Teeter, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Hannaford and Market Basket, as well as online at www.CapeCodChips.com. More information can be found at www.CapeCodChips.com. Follow Cape Cod Potato Chips on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CAPE COD® POTATO CHIPS:

With roots in Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod® Potato Chips are known for their quality taste, hearty crunch and distinctly remarkable flavors. These delicious chips are made with only premium, simple ingredients beginning with vegetable oil, salt and fresh, hand-selected potatoes shipped in daily from our farmers' fields. Cape Cod Potato Chips are made the old-fashioned way, one small batch at a time, sliced thick and cooked at precisely the right temperature in custom kettles that allow for careful monitoring of flavor, texture and quality. This ensures that every batch has a golden amber hue and hearty potato flavor, and stays true to the brand's promise, to consistently develop distinctly high-quality snacks that deliver on taste, crunch and flavor. Available in many traditional and unique varieties, Cape Cod Potato Chips maintains the tradition of using only the highest quality ingredients in all its snacks. Visit www.CapeCodChips.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cape-cod-potato-chips-brings-back-fan-favorite-cape-cod-russet-potato-chips-300634836.html

SOURCE Cape Cod Potato Chips

Related Links

http://www.CapeCodChips.com

