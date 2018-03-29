Capital BlueCross Improves the Healthcare Experience for Members with Enhanced Digital Functionality

In the complex world of healthcare, it often can be difficult and confusing for individuals to find what they are looking for when it comes to their health insurance information. The new secure site is designed to change that with its customer-friendly design. Members of Capital BlueCross can now find benefit and claims information more easily, from any digital device. The enhancements to the secure site are complemented by recent upgrades to the company's main website, capbluecross.com, with the same objectives in mind.

"As in every other industry, we recognize the important role technology plays in shaping the healthcare experience for our members. Understanding health plan information, like benefits, deductibles and provider networks, can be overwhelming. As healthcare consumers ourselves, we needed to make the experience much easier and engaging for our members," said Donna K. Lencki, Chief Marketing Officer, Capital BlueCross. "Whether the site is being accessed by a smart phone, tablet, or personal computer, the information will be clear, concise, and easy to use – all contributing to a better overall experience and improved ability to make informed healthcare decisions."

A highlighted feature of the new secure site is the digital ID card. Members can now store the virtual card on their smartphone.

All members over the age of 18 can create an account to view and manage their benefits online.

The secure site allows members to easily:

Access their digital member ID card allowing members to see important coverage information from any device, at any time

Register for telehealth and receive virtual care from a provider from their phone, tablet, or computer

Redesigned explanation of benefits

View temporary evidence of coverage

Learn about their benefits through new, easy to read features

Review medical claims/explanation of benefits

Connect to wellness tools and resources

Find an in-network provider with the Find a Doctor tool

The site also features a preference center allowing most members to choose if they prefer texts or emails when we need to communicate with them. The company already provides wellness tips and personalized messaging to members who have opted in to its texting platform, Loop.

Additionally, the site has been further enhanced to aid people with disabilities in navigating the information.

As a leader in consumer experience, Capital BlueCross strives to continuously improve upon the services and solutions we offer our members and the community. With an enterprise-wide commitment to driving innovation through technology, resources like our secure account will constantly be enhanced to ensure the best possible experience.

Our focus on the customer experience is evidenced in the results from the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Syndicated Study for Health Insurance Providers. The ACSI is the only cross-industry benchmark of its kind. For the fourth straight year, from 2014 to 2017, Capital BlueCross scored higher than all measured health insurance providers that are tracked in the syndicated study. In fact, Capital BlueCross further improved its leadership position, among health insurance providers tracked by the index, from prior years and exceeded the health insurance industry average by seven points.

About Capital BlueCross

Capital BlueCross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., is the leading health solutions and insurance company in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. A partner in the community's health for 80 years, Capital BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our customers.

More than a health insurer, the company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses that is creating a healthier future and lowering health care costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics, and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a network of Capital Blue stores that provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-bluecross-improves-the-healthcare-experience-for-members-with-enhanced-digital-functionality-300621594.html

SOURCE Capital BlueCross

Related Links

http://www.capbluecross.com

