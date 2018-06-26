Capital raising platform CapBridge and global blockchain leader ConsenSys form strategic partnership to deploy blockchain technology for upcoming Singapore-based private exchange

Mr Johnson Chen, founder and CEO of CapBridge, said, "We are pleased to have ConsenSys as our technology partner in developing our CapBridge private exchange. Our private exchange will add to the robustness of capital markets and complement the suite of capital raising options available today, to create a virtuous cycle of capital and growth."

Mr Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of ConsenSys, said, "We believe that by partnering with CapBridge and building infrastructure on the Ethereum mainnet, we will see the benefits of reduced friction and more trustworthy infrastructure, and have the ability to trade regulated instruments globally with reduced or zero counterparty risk. We are excited to be helping build this ground-breaking platform with CapBridge."

Mr Vinay Mohan, Managing Director of ConsenSys Singapore, said, "Our partnership is a testament to the climate of technology innovation and adoption in Singapore. This is a strategic ecosystem for Ethereum and an important hub for ConsenSys' Asia-Pacific operations."

With the support of shareholders including Singapore Exchange (SGX), CapBridge is developing a private exchange named 1exchange ("1X") designed to improve exit options for shareholders of private companies. By providing another option for stakeholders, employees, and early investors to exit, 1X will create a new global market for secondaries. In the longer term, this will encourage active capital recycling and promote more liquidity throughout the capital market. Early investors and family owned business can also benefit from a partial liquidity. Interested investors and companies can visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

With world-leading global powerhouse blockchain technology partner ConsenSys, CapBridge will be exploring the multitude of ways that blockchain technology can power the private exchange. For example, the blockchain-powered private exchange aims to explore the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to reduce inefficiencies in record-keeping, reconciliation, Know-Your-Client (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) process, among other exchange tasks. Blockchain also opens up the possibility of the private exchange tapping into global liquidity and asset pools under common regulations and dependable security.

Hi-res photos available from https://www.dropbox.com/sh/avr2rtb9d85kc6l/AAB4aW91aB8WJFQu5bvyaz7ha?dl=0

About CapBridge Pte Ltd

CapBridge is a global investment syndication platform for private opportunities. The CapBridge co-investment platform serves mid-to-late stage growth companies and the funds that focus on them. Our co-investment model is built with investors in mind. We first bring opportunities to lead investors, who leverage their specific industry knowledge to conduct due diligence, negotiate value adding investment structures, and manage their portfolio positions to the desired exit.

We then open up the same opportunities to co-investors as they leverage on the lead investors' expertise in specific industry fields and diligence work. Co-investors sign with the same terms as the lead investors and realize better risk-adjusted returns and a more likely exit. Companies benefit from working with lead investors who understand their sector well and can directly value-add, as well as broadening the shareholder base with co-investors who can add network connectivity and assist towards a more successful listing further down the road.

The co-investment process is conducted electronically on our intelligent platform, which works ceaselessly to match deals with investors and facilitate the deal process.

CapBridge is also developing a private exchange, named 1exchange ("1X"), to provide investors with a unique trading platform to buy and sell private securities in a regulated, centralized and transparent manner. For more information on 1X, visit www.1x.exchange.

CapBridge has a Capital Markets Services License and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Singapore Exchange (SGX) is a strategic partner and shareholder. For more information on the CapBridge co-investment platform, visit www.capbridge.sg.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a global formation of technologists and entrepreneurs building the infrastructure, applications, and practices that enable a decentralized world. At the core, ConsenSys is a venture production studio and blockchain software development consultancy creating decentralized applications (DApps), enterprise solutions and developer tools for blockchain ecosystems, focused primarily on Ethereum. The ConsenSys "hub" coordinates, incubates, accelerates, and spawns "spoke" ventures through development, resource sharing, investments and the formation of joint ventures. Powered by smart contracts and secured through encryption, our solutions provide the benefits of transparency, auditability, and immutability that are unique to blockchain-based solutions. For more information, please visit www.consensys.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-raising-platform-capbridge-and-global-blockchain-leader-consensys-form-strategic-partnership-to-deploy-blockchain-technology-for-upcoming-singapore-based-private-exchange-300672267.html

SOURCE CapBridge Pte Ltd

