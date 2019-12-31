Capsule Endoscopes - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Endoscopes (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Capsule endoscopy involves the use of capsule devices with dimensions ranging from 26mm x 11mm to 31mm x 1mm, with weights ranging from 1.9g to 4.0g. This small size is comparable to a pill that can be swallowed. The capsule has a battery with an 8-15 hour lifespan, a light source, a camera, and a small transmitter. Once the capsule is swallowed by the patient, it begins to transmit images from inside the esophagus, stomach, and small bowel to a receiver worn by the patient. The capsule takes two pictures per second, producing about 55,000 images. These images are then reviewed by health care providers. Once the capsule passes through the colon, it is eliminated in the stool and discarded.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the Market Model



Currently marketed Capsule Endoscopes and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Capsule Endoscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Capsule Endoscopes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Capsule Endoscopes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific med-tech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.





This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market.



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

Olympus Corp

RF Co. Ltd.

ANKON Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intromedic Co. Ltd.

CapsoVision

Jinshan Science & Technology

