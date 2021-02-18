Capsule Technologies Announces Generation 3 Vitals Plus Patient Monitor

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule Technologies announced today the release of the third generation Vitals Plus patient monitoring and clinical documentation solution of the company's Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP). Vitals Plus, together with MDIP, simplifies workflows and enhances operational efficiency, supporting proactive care.

Vitals Plus generation 3 features Capsule's Neuron 3 state-of-the-art computing hub, which includes a glossy, highly responsive, edge-to-edge touchscreen. The new monitor also features a more powerful processor and an updated operating system for faster performance, while also providing enhanced security and increased resiliency versus its predecessor.

Consistent user-focused design enhancements to the hardware and software over the years have helped Vitals Plus monitors earn consistently high System Usability Scale scores and high user ratings from nurses and other clinicians. The recent additions of capnography monitoring and the new waveform display help in managing respiratory compromised patients. Combining continuous monitoring with remote clinical surveillance or other downstream systems makes patient vitals data available for analysis and awareness of developing clinical conditions.

"The third generation Vitals Plus is the embodiment of our original vision for producing a world-class monitoring and documentation solution that fulfills the needs of clinicians, hospitals and non-critical care patients," said Kevin Phillips, vice president of product management and marketing at Capsule Technologies. "The latest version of our trusted, integrated solution further solidifies Capsule's commitment to simplify every aspect of the monitoring process to enhance patient safety while minimizing manual data entry so clinicians can increase time they spend on face-to-face care."

Vitals Plus generation 3 is fully interoperable in installations currently comprised of generation 2 monitors, making the latest version ideal for expansion and/or replacement. The new Vitals Plus generation 3 will begin shipping in the U.S. in May 2021 and then in other countries worldwide as required regulatory authorizations are obtained.

