Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2018-2028

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity (MMtpa), CAPEX ($m) & OPEX ($m) Forecasts for CO2 Capture (Pre-Combustion, Post-Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), CO2 Transportation & Transmission (Pipelines, Ships / Chemical Tankers (Offshore), Chemical Carrier Vehicles (Onshore), CO2 Storage (Depleted Oil & Gas Reservoirs, Un-Minable Coal Seams, Deep Saline Aquifers, Salt Caverns, CO2 EOR, Onshore Reinjection, Subsea Reinjection)



The Paris Climate Summit had 187 countries in attendance and certain measures were put in place to combat climate change and this has led Visiongain to publish this important report. Notwithstanding the recent decision by the US administration to withdraw from the agreement. the CCS market is nonetheless expected to grow in importance in the next few years because of CO2 EOR and also because pressure from emission targets is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of the CCS industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Analysis Of Key Players Providing CCS Technologies

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• Air Liquide

• Babcock& Wilcox

• Fluor Corporation

• General Electric

• HTC Purenergy Inc.

• Linde AG

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Praxair Inc.



Insight Into Utility Companies Involved In The Carbon Capture & Storage Market

• E.ON SE

• Enel S.p.A

• RWE AG

• Saskatchewan Power Cooperation

• Scottish & Southern Company Plc

• Southern Company



Examination Of Energy Companies Involved in the CO2 Storage Market

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• Petrofac

• Schlumberger



Profiles Of Companies Involved In CO2 Transmission By Pipeline

• Kinder Morgan

• National Grid Plc.



CCS Submarket Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX)

• CO2 Capture Submarket Forecast 2018-2028

• CO2 Transportation Submarket Forecast t 2018-2028

• CO2 Storage Submarket Forecast 2018-2028



Regional CCS Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX & Capacity)

• The Americas CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• The Africa & Middle East CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2018-2028



National CCS Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX & Capacity)

• US CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• China CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Canada CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Norway CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• UK CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• UAE CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Australia CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Africa & Middle East CCS Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2018-2028



Plus Qualitative Analysis Of CCS In The Following Countries

• Algeria

• Saudi Arabia

• Qatar

• Bahrain

• Kuwait

• South Africa



