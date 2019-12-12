Cardillo shares Mai Tran's Childhood Memories of the Salvation Army and Christmas Last Forever with a Toy Drive

"My father found it very difficult to feed his family back then," Mai said. "Even when he worked six days a week, it was not a good situation. Then someone told him about The Salvation Army and how they were able to help families who were facing tough times."

Mai specifically credits The Salvation Army chapter in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

"They made Christmas possible for our family," she said. "It's as simple as that. From providing a turkey meal to giving presents to me and my siblings, had it not for them, we wouldn't have had Christmas."

With help from The Salvation Army and through determination and sheer hard work, Mai's family went on to live the American Dream.

"One of my brothers is a medical doctor," she said. "Another is a successful entrepreneur, and my third brother is a Massachusetts State Senator. Both of my sisters own their own businesses and I am a published author. We are proof that if people in need are given a hand at just the right moment, then great things can happen."

Mai has teamed up with Peter Morel & Steve Cardillo, owners of American Nutrition Center in Everett, Massachusetts, to establish a toy drive for The Salvation Army. Toys can be dropped off at the ANC store at 718 Broadway in Everett.

"I believe that every toy matters because every child matters," Mai said. "My hope is that this Christmas season, more families will be able to enjoy the holidays through the work of the Salvation Army, just the way my family and I did many years ago."

Social Media Contacts: Mai Tran @MaiModel Steve Cardillo @CardilloWeightbelts

American Nutrition Center: @ANC_Boston

SOURCE Cardillo