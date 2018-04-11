Cardknox Gateway Nominated for 2018 CNP Awards

LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardknox, an omni-channel payment gateway, is excited to announce its nomination for Best E-Commerce Platform/Gateway in this year's Card Not Present (CNP) Vendor Awards. Currently in its sixth year, The CNP Awards are the only awards to honor companies, programs, and solutions that have distinguished themselves in the card-not-present space throughout the year. In conjunction with CNP Expo® and Card Not Present®, the CNP Awards will take place on Wednesday, May 16 during CNP Expo.

"We are honored to have been recognized and nominated for a CNP Vendor Award," says Mark Paley, Director of Partner Sales at Cardknox. "Our wide variety of e-commerce features, such as smart tokenization, secure hosted fields for payment forms, industry-leading card updater tool for higher recurring success rates, and emulators for popular gateways, are all designed to maximize security and make card-not-present processing simple yet profitable."

About Cardknox

Cardknox is a developer-friendly, omni-channel payment gateway that can be integrated with POS, Web, and Mobile software using only a few lines of code. Cardknox serves thousands of customers and software partners across every major industry throughout the United States, UK, and Canada.

