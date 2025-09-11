Care Star Recovery & Wellness Expands Access to Holistic Drug and Alcohol Rehab Services in Dallas

Care Star Recovery & Wellness, based in Carrollton, TX, is expanding access to holistic outpatient drug and alcohol rehab services for the greater Dallas area, offering Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs designed to treat both substance use and mental health conditions. Founded by healthcare entrepreneur Brandon Brown and veteran David Dawson, the center combines evidence-based therapies such as CBT and DBT with holistic approaches like trauma therapy and family counseling, creating a compassionate, person-focused environment that supports long-term recovery. Accepting most private insurance and offering flexible payment options, Care Star is committed to making high-quality, accessible treatment available to individuals and families across Dallas and surrounding communities.

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Care Star Recovery & Wellness, based in Carrollton, Texas, is emerging as one of the Dallas area's most trusted providers of addiction treatment and mental health care. With a mission rooted in compassion, accessibility, and whole-person healing, the center is committed to helping individuals and families find lasting recovery through evidence-based therapies and supportive, flexible care.

Addressing a Growing Need in North Texas

Substance use and mental health challenges continue to impact thousands of families in Dallas and surrounding communities. Care Star Recovery & Wellness was established to answer this need with a dedicated team of licensed professionals who bring decades of combined experience in addiction treatment and mental health care. Their approach integrates both traditional and innovative therapies, creating a safe and structured environment where clients can rebuild their lives.

Comprehensive Outpatient Programs for Every Stage of Recovery

Care Star specializes in outpatient treatment options, offering both Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). These services are designed for individuals who need consistent support without stepping away from work, school, or family responsibilities.

Treatment plans are tailored to address not just substance use disorders but also co-occurring conditions such as depression, anxiety, and trauma. This dual-diagnosis approach ensures that clients receive care for the full spectrum of challenges that often accompany addiction.

Holistic and Evidence-Based Care

At Care Star, recovery is more than breaking free from drugs or alcohol—it's about restoring balance in every area of life. Clients have access to proven therapeutic modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and relapse prevention planning. These are paired with holistic strategies, including trauma therapy, family counseling, and skills training, to encourage long-term growth and resilience.

Founders' Perspective on Recovery

"At Care Star Recovery & Wellness, we believe recovery should be accessible and compassionate," said Brandon Brown, Co-Founder and Healthcare Entrepreneur. "Every individual who walks through our doors is more than a diagnosis. They are a person with unique strengths, and it's our privilege to guide them toward lasting wellness with evidence-based care and genuine empathy. My focus has always been on building the strongest clinical team, ensuring only the highest level of excellence for those we serve."

His Co-Founder, David Dawson, a Veteran, expanded on that vision: "Excellence means little without heart. Our mission is rooted in compassion, dignity, and a genuine belief in every person's capacity to heal."

Accessible, Flexible, and Community-Focused

Located at 3032 East Hebron Parkway in Carrollton, Care Star is positioned to serve residents across Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Garland, and surrounding areas. The center provides both in-person and virtual therapy options, giving clients the flexibility to receive care in the way that best fits their lifestyle.

As a veteran-owned business, Care Star Recovery & Wellness is also proud to extend services to veterans and their families, offering an understanding environment where shared experiences can foster deeper healing.

Guided by Compassion and Advocacy

Every element of Care Star's philosophy centers on person-focused care. The staff works to empower clients with the tools, support, and encouragement needed to navigate challenges and embrace recovery with confidence. By blending clinical excellence with genuine empathy, Care Star seeks to build a community where healing is always possible.

About Care Star Recovery & Wellness

Care Star Recovery & Wellness is an accredited outpatient treatment center based in Carrollton, Texas, serving the greater Dallas area. The center provides outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation, dual-diagnosis treatment, and mental health services in both in-person and virtual formats. With specialties including PHP and IOP treatment, Care Star's mission is to provide accessible, compassionate care that inspires lasting recovery.

Care Star Recovery & Wellness is dedicated to making treatment as accessible as possible. The center accepts most private insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to support individuals and families in need of care. While Medicaid and Medicare are not currently accepted, the team works closely with clients to explore financial arrangements that reduce barriers to beginning their recovery journey.

