Career Educator Leaves Job to Pursue New Purpose

SUMTER, S.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What would you do in life if you were not afraid to do it? And would you have the bold faith to do it while afraid? These are the questions that author Denise Nixon asked herself and answered when she left a long career in education to begin a journey of purpose that she is still travelling. Amidst speculation, negativity, criticism and doubt, Denise challenged stereotypes and broke the boxes of tradition and mindsets to start a business and pursue the calling that God has placed on her life.

Power, Love, and a Sound Mind: How Three Simple Truths Changed My Life Cover Image Denise R. Nixon, PhD - Author and Entrepreneur

In her book, Power, Love, and a Sound Mind: How Three Simple Truths Changed My Life, Denise Nixon shares her story of overcoming societal expectations and self-doubt to continue on the path to success. She discovered three simple truths that transformed her mind, opened new opportunities, and strengthened her resolve to succeed.

Denise Nixon worked in the public school system for over 20 years in many roles, including school counselor, school administrator, and district administrator. She earned four degrees, including a Bachelor's degree in Sociology, two Master's degrees in Education, and a Doctoral degree in Higher Education Leadership. Before she left her job, she worked for 12 years in human resources, where she discovered her desire to assist others through employment and recruitment services. She quit her job, and in her own words, "discovered a journey of peace and purpose from God that material wealth cannot match." In addition to serving as an ordained Deacon at her church, she owns a recruitment consulting agency, OneCore Workforce Solutions, LLC and she has started a new business, Bold Faith Power, LLC which focuses on freelance writing, podcasting, teaching, motivational speaking, consulting, and other related enterprises.

View the Book Video Trailer on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QirgX71PfSY.

For more information about OneCore Workforce Solutions or Bold Faith Power, please visit www.onecoreworkforce.com and www.boldfaithpower.com.

POWER, LOVE, AND A SOUND MIND

How Three Simple Truths Changed My Life

By Denise R. Nixon

Publication by Westbow Press

A Division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan

March 2019

Soft Cover Paperback, 6 x 9 inches

64 pages

$9.95

ISBN 9781973650768

E-book

$3.99

ISBN 9781973650775

Contact: Denise R. Nixon

Bold Faith Power, LLC

Phone: (803) 468-1617

215125@email4pr.com

www.BoldFaithPower.com

www.linkedin.com/in/onecore

fb.me/BoldFaithPower

SOURCE OneCore Workforce Solutions, LLC