Caregiver Solution for Patient Positioning and Maneuvering Receives Innovation Award

SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuckMates is an innovative product that aids caregivers maneuver and position bedridden patients. ChuckMates is placed under a "Chuck," hence the name ChuckMates. The game changer is the strength and quality of the product which significantly contribute to preventing caregiver fatigue and injuries too! ChuckMates and the caregiver do all the work while patients are moved with care and ease. "The patient will be the first to thank you for your investment," says Linda Schmidt a caregiver at Bob & Corky's Care Homes in San Luis Obispo, Ca.

ChuckMates ChuckMates Product

"The smooth material glides easily from side to side or up and down. The handles are positioned just right, balancing the patient's weight. It has saved my back. The glide makes all the difference," says Angelica Kenny, Caregiver at Bob & Corky's Care Homes in San Luis Obispo, Ca.

At the 4th Annual National Caregiving Conference in Chicago, Il, November 7 - 10, 2019, ChuckMates was recognized for the Innovation Product of the Year. The caregiving community praised the strength and durability of the product while acknowledging the ease in which caregivers can rotate, position, and change bedridden patients. "While taking care of my own mom and experiencing the struggle and challenge caregivers experienced, I knew there had to be a better way!" said Lauren Somma, Innovator and President.

Many patients and caregivers have already benefited from the ChuckMates product, and we are excited for this opportunity to present ChuckMates to the patient-care community at this time.

Life Solutions is a woman-owned company, and ChuckMates are proudly made in the USA.

We invite you to visit our website at www.chuckmates.com for more information about our product and company.

SOURCE ChuckMates