CareSource Names Next CEO

Preitauer will join CareSource on May 1. Pam Morris will work directly with Preitauer for several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

"After an extensive nationwide search, we are extremely pleased with the caliber of candidate we found in Erhardt Preitauer," said Kevin Brown, Chairperson, CareSource Management Group Board. "He has an impressive background in leading government sponsored health plans and he has a proven history with mission-driven organizations with a holistic focus on the member. Pam has been a true visionary in the health insurance industry, and I am confident Erhardt is the right person to lead CareSource forward."

Morris has served as the President and CEO of CareSource since its inception nearly 29 years ago. In October 2017 she announced her planned retirement. A social entrepreneur, Morris pioneered Ohio's first mandatory Medicaid managed care program and built Dayton Area Health Plan. Under her leadership, CareSource has grown to become one of the nation's largest Medicaid Managed Care plans, serving more than 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia and West Virginia.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

