Cargill hosts "Iron Chef"-inspired competition, highlights innovation at Sterling Silver® Premium Meats summit

The competition is a highlight of the brand's premier invitation-only event for foodservice operators and Cargill customers, and demonstrates inspiration and focus on applying culinary innovation to produce premium beef dishes. The chefs, who are brand ambassadors through the Sterling Silver® Signature Chef program, will compete in pairs and will be challenged to create an innovative dish using two cuts of Sterling Silver® premium beef of their choice. Audience members will judge the resulting dishes and select the winning team.

"Our insights help us understand what consumers are looking for, but our culinary team and network bring that knowledge to life. The ideas they literally, and figuratively, bring to the table are trend-defining concepts our foodservice customers could apply in their restaurants," said Chef Stephen Giunta, director of culinary services for Cargill Protein.

Giunta and Senior Strategic Chef Barry Miles will also host informational and educational sessions during the summit for attendees to learn more about Cargill's tailored culinary offerings and deep consumer understanding. Shep Hyken, a customer service and experience expert, and New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, will also deliver a keynote speech at the event.

