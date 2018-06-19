Cargobase Launches World's First Curated Multi-Freight Mode Marketplace

With over 40,000 forwarding and logistics companies worldwide, it is a real challenge for SMEs to identify the most ideal logistics provider to partner with. Meanwhile, for logistics providers, it remains a challenge to get exposed to reliable sales opportunities overseas.

With a curated freight marketplace like Cargobase Mercado, SMEs can now access an international network of reliable logistics providers through an automated filtering and matching system. SMEs can invite logistics providers to submit a quote, and receive responses in real-time from providers that best match their indicated requirements.

"In the last five years, we have proven and really crystallized our unique proposition to the industry; to bring value to all shippers and logistics providers, regardless of size. Launching a user-friendly curated marketplace model is a logical next step for us. With Cargobase Mercado, we get to apply the data insights, learnings, and expertise we have gained from dealing with our user base of Fortune 500 shippers and their providers, and extend the benefits of a curated marketplace and automation to SMEs." – Wiebe Helder, CEO, Cargobase.

Prior to this launch, Cargobase just celebrated a new milestone for its Enterprise platform, having successfully automated the management of over 50,000 spot-buy freight shipments – in a closed environment - for some of the world's largest shippers, including the likes of Siemens, Bosch and STMicroelectronics, as well as top freight forwarders such as DHL Global Forwarding, CEVA and Kuehne+Nagel.

"Our data shows that our existing enterprise shippers enjoy an average of 27% on Cost Avoidance, and that providers have an average 32% win-rate on opportunities - A direct result of our platform's curation and automation capabilities." – Alex van Kampen, Head of Product, Cargobase.

The same user-friendly technology is now used to power the curated freight marketplace. Giving SME shippers the unprecedented ability to compare, book and manage all freight modes online, and logistics providers access to better business at lower acquisition cost.

Cargobase Mercado is now available on web and mobile.

