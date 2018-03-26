CarGurus, Inc. Appoints Greg Schwartz to its Board of Directors

"I have long admired Greg for his leadership at Zillow, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our Board of Directors," said CarGurus Founder, CEO and Chairman, Langley Steinert. "Greg's experience driving innovative marketplace business models and growing revenue and sales channels is highly relevant to our business, and his knowledge will be a great asset to the Board."

"CarGurus' emergence as the nation's most visited online automotive marketplace is a story of bold vision, technology innovation and strong leadership," said Schwartz. "I am deeply honored to join the CarGurus Board of Directors, and I look forward to working closely with Langley and the other Board members to help support the company's next chapter of growth."

Before joining Zillow, Greg was Vice President of Advertising Sales at CNNMoney, where he launched the advertising sales team and platform. He also served as national accounts director for Yahoo's Automotive and Finance properties and held multiple positions at DoubleClick, Inc., including director of business development. Greg was named by Inman News as one of the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders in 2013. In addition, he was named to Swanepoel's Power 200, a list of the 200 most powerful people in residential real estate.

Greg has been on the boards of directors for the Woodland Park Zoo, Seeking Alpha and Pike13 and is a Policy Advisory Board Member for Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies. Greg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Hamilton College.

CarGurus also announced that David Parker has retired from the Board effective March 22, 2018. David is currently CEO of Entrepreneurship for All, a non-profit based in Lowell, Ma. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank David for his eleven years of dedicated service. He has contributed invaluable leadership and insight during his tenure, for which I am extremely grateful," stated Steinert.

