CarGurus, Inc. Names Steve Conine to its Board of Directors

"Steve is widely recognized as a visionary technology entrepreneur and business leader, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our Board of Directors," said Langley Steinert, Founder, CEO and Chairman of CarGurus. "His engineering and product expertise and his experience building Wayfair into a major global brand will be of great value to our Board and the company. I look forward to his contributions to our long-term success."

Steve co-founded Wayfair in 2002 with Niraj Shah. In addition to his current role as co-founder and co-chairman, Steve served as Chief Technology Officer until 2015. The Boston-based company makes it possible for shoppers throughout North America and Europe to easily find exactly what they want from a selection of items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more.

"It is an exciting time for CarGurus, now a market leader in the US with a growing international presence," said Conine. "I am honored to join the CarGurus Board of Directors and look forward to working closely with Langley and the rest of the team as they continue to transform the business of shopping for and selling cars."

Prior to co-founding Wayfair, Steve served as Chief Technology Officer for Simplify Mobile Corporation, an enterprise software company he co‑founded in 2001. He also served as Chief Operating Officer for the London office of iXL Enterprises, Inc. and Chief Technology Officer of Spinners Incorporated, an IT consulting company he co‑founded. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

Steve will occupy a newly-created seat on the CarGurus Board of Directors.

