CariClub Selected as One of Morgan Stanley's 10 Startup Companies for 2018 Second Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab

"CariClub is extremely honored to have been chosen to be part of Morgan Stanley's Multicultural Innovation Lab. It further affirms our mission and belief that individuals deeply care about giving back to the communities in which they live and work, as well as forging a connection to their larger value in society," said Rhoden Monrose, CEO and Founder of CariClub. "We have a unique opportunity to harness the power of technology to create an online ecosystem that allows individuals to connect while making a personal impact."

Founder and CEO Rhoden Monrose moved from his native St. Lucia to New York at age 12. As a child living with his mother and sister in Harlem, Rhoden benefitted greatly from the services of nonprofit after-school programs, which helped him flourish both personally and academically, eventually leading him to the Middlesex School before earning a scholarship to Trinity College. Rhoden's personal experiences with nonprofit organizations helped fuel his passion to develop a technology platform where other young professionals have the opportunity to engage with nonprofits at a higher level.

As part of the program, CariClub will receive support by a dedicated team creating tailored experiences to help CariClub. The 6-month program will begin in April and run through the fall, culminating in the second Multicultural Innovation Lab Showcase and Demo Day in mid-November where CariClub will have the opportunity to showcase its technology to potential investors.

About CariClub

CariClub is a unique online platform strategically positioned at the intersection of corporate citizenship and professional networking. The company helps firms connect with their millennial workforce and subsequently help them attract, retain and develop their next generation of leaders. CariClub does this by giving young professionals access to philanthropic leadership opportunities, specifically associate board positions with well-known nonprofits and foundations. Since launching in August 2015, CariClub has partnered with nearly 500 leading nonprofits and foundations to place young professionals on associate boards. Headquartered in New York City with plans for global expansion, CariClub is reimagining what it means to give back and get involved for the millennial generation. For more information or to sign up, visit www.CariClub.com.

