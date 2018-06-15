Carl D. Poplar, Esq. and David J. Novack, Esq. Announce the Settlement of a Strip Search Class Action: Haas v. Burlington County, NJ

If You Were Admitted Into The Burlington County Correctional Facility From Between February 26, 2006 through February 28, 2013 for A Non-Indictable Offense And Were Strip Searched Upon Arrival, You Could Get A Payment From A Class Action Settlement.

A $2,700,000.00 (two million seven hundred thousand dollars) settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit about the strip search policies of the Burlington County Correctional Facility (the "Jail"). If you meet the criteria explained below, you can share in this settlement.

The United States District Court for the District of New Jersey authorized this notice. The Court will have a hearing to decide whether to approve the settlement, so that the benefits may be paid.

Who's Included?

You are a class member and could get benefits if (1) you were admitted into the Jail from between, February 26, 2006 and until February 28, 2013, (2) you were charged solely with a non-indictable offense(s), such as a disorderly persons offense, traffic violation, or held on a civil matter, and (3) you were strip searched upon entry into the Jail without reasonable cause to believe that you were concealing a weapon or other contraband.

What's This About?

The lawsuit claims that Defendant Burlington County and its Correction Officers' booking procedures constitute an unlawful strip search of individuals admitted into the Jail without reasonable suspicion to believe the individuals were concealing contraband. The County of Burlington has denied those claims. The Court did not decide which side was right, but both sides agreed to a settlement to ensure a resolution and to provide benefits to the people who were affected.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

Defendants agreed to pay a total of $1,395,000.00 (one million three hundred ninety five thousand dollars) for claims, plus an amount no greater than $80,000 (eighty thousand dollar) total as an incentive award fee in the court's discretion to the Class Representatives, with a proposed allocation of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) payable to Plaintiff Tammy Marie Haas, and thirty thousand dollars ($30,000) to Plaintiff Conrad Szczpaniak in the Court's discretion plus $300,000.00 (three hundred thousand dollars) for costs of administration, plus reasonable attorneys' fees and costs, not to exceed $925,000.00 (nine hundred twenty-five thousand dollars) to be applied for upon the motion for Final Approval to settle the case. There are potentially 14,015 Class Members who can make claims. You may make only one claim regardless of the number of admissions and/or strip searches you were subjected to during the Class Period.

Each class member who makes a claim will receive up to $400 (four hundred dollars). There are potentially 14,015 of individuals in the Settlement Class. To the extent that in excess of 3,487 (three thousand four hundred eighty-seven) Class Members make claims your claim amount will be reduced pro rata for each valid claim made in excess of 3,487 (three thousand four hundred eighty-seven). If there is a 90% claims rate, the amount due to each person would be $110. Claims rates have historically approximated 18% which would provide each claimant with the capped amount of $400 (four hundred dollars).

If any money is left over after each claimant has received their share of the settlement fund, the Defendants and/or their insurer will receive all unclaimed funds from the settlement fund.

How Do You Ask For A Payment?

A detailed Notice and Claim Form package contains everything you need. Just call 1-866-274-4004 or visit the settlement website, www.burlingtoncountystripsearch.com, to get one. To qualify for a payment, you must send in a Claim Form. Claim forms are due by October 15, 2018.

What Are Your Other Options?

If you want to share in the settlement, all you need to do will be to obtain a claim form, as just explained above, and return it according to its directions. If you don't want the settlement benefits or don't want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must exclude yourself by September 15, 2018. If you exclude yourself, you can't get any benefits from this settlement, but you could bring a separate case against the Defendants, if you want to. If you stay in the settlement, you may object to it by September 15, 2018. The detailed notice, available by calling or visiting the website below, explains how to exclude yourself or object.

The Court will hold a hearing in this case, Haas, et al. v. Burlington County, 08-cv1102-1102-NLH-JS, on January 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., to consider whether to approve the settlement and a request by the lawyers representing all class members Carl D. Poplar, Esquire and David Novack, Esquire for attorneys' fees and costs. You may ask to appear at the hearing, but you don't have to. For more information, call toll free 1-866-274-4004, visit the settlement website www.burlingtoncountystripsearch.com, or write to:

Burlington County Settlement

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N Jackson St #205

Media, PA 19063

