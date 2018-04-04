Carlos Domingo Becomes First CEO of Securitize

Securitize offers a flexible and robust back-end platform that seeks to facilitate investments in STOs by various types of potential investors and is of the view that STOs have the potential to enable greater liquidity and scale of the offering for an issuer.

"Digitized securities are a paradigm shift in economics because it impacts nearly every type of ownership – we believe it is a multi-trillion dollar market," said Domingo. "It's a tremendous opportunity to lead an amazing Securitize team through this fast-moving and incredibly dynamic business environment. It's now my sole focus to ensure the Securitize team has what they need to disrupt, redefine and democratize access to capital."

"Security tokens are rapidly transforming equity and the capital markets, because they afford the owner the most direct and liquid economic interest in a company. They also expedite the delivery of proceeds for investors," said Jamie Finn, president of Securitize. "Securitize has taken off very quickly since we launched earlier this year. We believe that the Securitize platform has facilitated more STOs than anyone providing similar services, which necessitates dedicated leadership and Carlos' full focus. We are honored to have Carlos step into the CEO role."

In this new role, Domingo, will lead the company strategic vision and a fast-growing team of 20 people. He also is active in the following companies and organizations:

Founder and managing partner of SPiCE VC, which developed Securitize and was the platform's first customer

Investor and board member of Albora Technologies, a start-up developing next-generation navigation technologies for autonomous vehicles, UAVs and drones

Entrepreneur-in-residence for Techstars, a consortium of experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporate partners

Founding member of Dubai Angel Investors

Founder, Sling Ventures, his personal angel-investment vehicle for startups in Spain

Venture Partner, Telegraph Hill Capital (THCAP), a VC firm backing technology entrepreneurs primarily in the U.S., Canada and Europe

A serial technology entrepreneur, Domingo has held various C-level positions at companies including, du, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Telefonica R&D, Telefonica Digital, TokBox, Wayra, and Celartem Inc. (and its divisions Extensis and LizardTech).

Domingo holds a master's in computer science from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, a bachelor's and PhD in computer science from Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Barcelona and executive studies from Stanford University's School of Business.

To learn more about the Securitize offering, please visit www.securitize.io.

About Securitize

The Securitize platform is available now, and its technology facilitates the delivery by issuers of end-to-end tokenization of any fund, company, or asset. Companies such as 22X Fund (Batch 22 of 500 Startups), Realecoin, and Lottery.com work with Securitize to seamlessly tokenize their securities, raise capital, enable increased investor liquidity, and deliver value to token holders in innovative ways. Read more at www.Securitize.io.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlos-domingo-becomes-first-ceo-of-securitize-300623391.html

SOURCE Securitize

Related Links

https://www.securitize.io

