Carnegie Women's Health Now Offering BioTE Hormone Therapy for Women

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Women's Health on the Upper East side of New York is now offering BioTE, a method of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy or BHRT. The Carnegie Women's Health team will offer the treatment to women and men, especially women going through menopause, but there is a wide range of BioTE indications for women and men of all ages.

One of the reasons that BioTE is a unique treatment is that the hormones are delivered through pellets, about the size of a grain of rice, which are inserted under the skin through a miniscule incision. Typically, the pellet is inserted on the patient's upper buttock. The bioidentical hormones contained within the pellet are then gradually absorbed by the body, providing consistent relief from the patient's symptoms over 3-6 months. A key advantage to replacing hormones in this manner is that doses that are precisely calibrated to individual patients and their symptoms.

Hormonal imbalance during menopause can lead to a range of symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, disruptions in sleep or vaginal dryness. During menopause, levels of estrogen decrease; this can begin as early as the 30s but is most commonly seen in the mid-40s through early 50s. The hormones used in BioTE treatment are bioidentical, meaning they are the same as those naturally produced by the body. Once administered, these begin to relieve the symptoms caused by lowered estrogen levels during menopause.

Menopause is not the only reason that the physicians of Carnegie Women's Health recommend BioTE. The treatment can also be used by women experiencing hormone imbalance at any stage of life, as some patients never have balanced hormones. This can cause symptoms including extreme mood swings or excessively uncomfortable menstrual cycles. Women with such symptoms can greatly benefit from the consistent relief offered by pellet hormone therapy, and enjoy a higher quality of life as a result. BioTE BHRT therapy is also an ideal treatment for men seeking relief from lower levels of testosterone, most frequently associated with the aging process.

To learn whether someone is a candidate for BioTE, patients can schedule an appointment with Carnegie Women's Health. Their team of expert OB/GYNs can evaluate a patient's symptoms and blood chemistry to determine whether BioTE hormone therapy is right for them.

