Carnival Corporation Selects Konami's SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations

"A key component of Carnival Corporation's long-term global focus is driving future innovation and leveraging technology that advances the greatest vacation experience for our guests," said Marty Goldman, senior vice president, global casino operations, at Carnival Corporation & plc. "After extensive evaluations, Konami not only had the robust technical infrastructure required to support our goals, but also the company values, culture, and professionalism to foster true partnership."

Konami's SYNKROS will reach onboard casinos spanning nine leading brands: Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), and P&O Cruises (UK). New build ships are also planned for implementation as it progresses.

"Carnival Corporation has demonstrated incredible achievements in enhancing experiential value for guests, with groundbreaking service, convenience, and technology," said Tom Jingoli executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "The launch of SYNKROS across its casino portfolio will equip Carnival Corporation with a unified global system, bringing together marketing, reporting, analytics, accounting, and more within a single agile environment."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 102 ships with 231,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 20 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com, and www.cunard.com.

