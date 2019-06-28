Carol Jean Wilson Announces New Book "Prove...Them... Wrong!

PONCHATOULA, La., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol Jean Wilson is a law enforcement professional. She started her life with an abusive father with no protection from her mother. She has lived through the suicides of her mother and adopted mother. The abuse continued with her adopted father. Despite all of this, she graduated from a prestigious high school, became an EMT working in emergency response, became a dispatcher for the sheriff's department and finally a police officer with the rank of Lieutenant.

Book Cover Author Photo

In all of this, Carol Jean married a fellow officer and they started a family. Within 2 years, Carol Jean was to experience her husband dying from a sudden medical complication and in the following weeks, her unborn child was diagnosed with a severe medical condition that it could not survive. Within two weeks of her husband's death, she delivered her child stillborn.

Carol continues working in law enforcement, overcoming anxiety, PTSD and depression. Carol struggled against the male-dominated mindset of her profession to rise through the ranks to her current position of Lieutenant.

"I now need to tell my story because I am healing and moving on from a lifetime of hurt, of 36 years of pain and suffering. I believe that someone will see my story and after reading it, find that it helped them..."

Prove...Them...Wrong! is available on Kindle and in paperback from Amazon.com. To learn more visit www.caroljeanwilson.com.

If you would like more information about Prove...Them...Wrong! or to schedule an interview with Carol Jean Wilson, please email the author at 217215@email4pr.com or (985) 981-0499.

SOURCE Carol Jean Wilson

Related Links

http://www.caroljeanwilson.com

