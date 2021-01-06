Carpet One Floor & Home Announces 2021 Trending Ten List

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its constant trend-setting mission, Carpet One Floor & Home, North America's largest cooperative of locally owned and operated flooring stores, announces its 2021 Trending Ten list of the New Year's most exciting flooring products.

The industry's preferred source for flooring and home décor, Carpet One Floor & Home has examined its wide selection of flooring and selected the ten products that encompass classic styles, the hottest trends, and state-of-the-art flooring technology. The list certainly doesn't disappoint, showcasing 2021's hottest looks, latest innovations, and revolutionary performance capabilities.

"Determining our Trending 10 was no easy feat," Carpet One Floor & Home President John Gilbert noted. "Rest assured, the products that made this list all have unique, stand-out characteristics that have earned their spot as one of ten distinctively different flooring products for 2021."

While 2020 has been an unusual year, to say the least, the desire to improve our homes and create stand-out styles remains constant. In keeping with this consistency, Carpet One Floor & Home's Trending Ten list spans all of the significant flooring mediums with options to satisfy every style and budget, promising a very bright New Year for every homeowner.

Here's a quick overview of Carpet One Floor & Home's 2021 Trending Ten:

Invincible XT Ralston Creek in Charleston

Echoing the natural red color that can be seen in the redwoods, this luxury vinyl tile offers a unique hue that will make any interior design feel perfectly grounded. Plus, there's no need to worry about a hectic clean up with Invincible XT's superior scratch, scuff, and stain resistance.

Invincible H2O Gentry Highlands in Eagle's Nest

Rustic gray tones in this luxury vinyl provide a perfect touch of charm for homes with transitional, shabby chic, and even industrial styles. The large nine-inch planks prove that timeless wood-look styles endure the changing trends of the past, seen in homes from long ago as well as homes that are featured in today's most beautiful designs.

Rustic River (Saluda) Harrison Trail - Sliced Hickory White in Gray Horse

An incredibly unique, trendy style, this genuine engineered hardwood floor with knots, mineral streaks, and worn texture will make you look twice. Gaze upon the purity of the natural wood and its graining, and fall in love with the seven-inch planks that are classically elegant for any home that loves a touch of rustic charm.

Bel Terra Concrete Look Power Grey Matte RV90

A matte finish makes this tile polished, sleek, and modern with its deep gray color and concrete look. Capable of giving the perfect first impression in any home, the striking look of this tile is ideal for entryways, bathrooms, and rooms that are meant to wow you with their sophisticated design.

Hartwick Maple Mirror Lake Performance Flooring Enchanted Lake in Creamy

Flooring that fits any lifestyle at its finest, this performance flooring dazzles with its ability to handle nearly anything that that gets thrown at it, including dirty shoes, messy kids, and unpredictable accidents. The stylish wood-look also dazzles with its genuine appearance in a light color that suits any space.

Hydrotek H2O Anchor Wharf in Desert Sand

There is simply nothing like the natural charm of genuine hardwood, especially when its beautiful visuals are just as strong as its features. Providing an original waterproof core and a UV aluminum oxide finish, there's no reason to fear spills and accidents.

Innovia Touch Sweetheart Plus in Midnight

Featuring a softness that is unmatched by other carpets, this incredibly plush carpet is one that shouldn't be missed. Not only is it a top choice because of its soft, silky feel, but it's also ideal for a variety of homes, thanks to its specially engineered fibers that prevent stains and make it incredibly easy to clean.

Resista 3.0 Glendale in Reliance

The sophisticated, stunning pattern on this carpet from Resista 3.0 will make an impression on nearly any guest. Subtle vertical lines that catch the eye bring a touch of flair to any home design that features an elevated interior, while a gorgeous gray hue extends its grace on home designs that have a wide range of styles and colors.

Tigressa Cherish Branden Pier in Gateway Arch

Nothing adds movement and texture to any interior design like this one-of-a-kind carpet pattern with an arabesque-shape. Smooth in the center of the pattern and multi-tonal in the pattern lines, this design checks all the boxes – unique, beautiful, soft, and durable.

Resista 3.0 Lafayette Square in Performer

A softened pattern lends this carpet its stylish, trendy appearance, making it a top contender for even the most modest homes. But the beauty doesn't stop there; Lafayette Square by Resista 3.0 also offers a softness that creates a comforting, cozy vibe for any office, living room, or bedroom space.

For more information on Carpet One Floor & Home's Trending Ten list, including details, product descriptions, and availability, please visit carpetone.com/trending-10.

