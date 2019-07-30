Carr Petrova Duo Wrap Up Interdisciplinary Undertaking, Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project with 50 Days of Reflective Posts

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since joining forces as the Carr-Petrova Duo, violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova have compiled a remarkable list of accolades in recognition of their fiery musical expression, refined artistry, and relentless entrepreneurial dedication to social initiatives. Both acclaimed international soloists, as individuals they have won top prizes in several international competitions and have been featured in such world-renowned venues as Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw, and Lincoln Center.

Carr Petrova Duo Carr Petrova Duo

The Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project, created and directed by the Carr-Petrova Duo, is a project designed to give voice and visibility, through music and film, to the lives and struggles of both local and international refugee communities, and to encourage audiences and artists alike to become connected and involved. Since August 2018, it has brought free, interactive classical music concerts and workshops to displaced populations while increasing awareness of and raising support for both U.S.-based and international refugee-aid programs.

From August 12th to October 1st, 2019, the Carr-Petrova Duo will be launching #50Days4Refugees - a social media campaign which will walk through the Duo's past year of travels with the Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project. By releasing a single story a day for 50 days, the campaign will present the opportunity to meet and engage with the people, places, life-stories, cultures, music, and organizations the Duo encountered in refugee camps and refugee communities around the globe. It will highlight the activities, strengths, and specific needs of several refugee organizations along with ways anyone anywhere can get involved. The campaign will also serve as the countdown to the worldwide release of the "Novel Voices" Album on October 4th, 2019 - which will feature the world-premiere of a musical work created for the Carr-Petrova Duo and inspired by the Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project.

The Duo's upcoming engagements include their Carnegie Debut in Weill Recital Hall, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 8 PM, the release of two recording projects: their debut album "Novel Voices" and an album featuring all American composers on the Spanish Melos label, and international concert tours, masterclasses and residencies in China, Europe, the US, and Israel.

Novel Voices Map and more information

Carr Petrova Hi Res Photos

Contact:

Artspromo

Jaimé Morton

219036@email4pr.com

413-259-1227

SOURCE Carr Petrova Duo