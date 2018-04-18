Carry The Load Honors and Remembers Our Nation's Heroes This Memorial Day

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, law enforcement, firefighters, rescue personnel and their families, Carry The Load will kick off its Memorial May campaign on April 26 in Seattle. Since 2011, over 75,000 Americans have participated and helped raise more than $17.7 million.

"Based on the number of teams, volunteers at local events and sponsors signed up to date, we are expecting to have the largest number of participants this year," says Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. "To remember and respect those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom is an act of duty. We are grateful for the growth we continue to achieve every year in our mission to support our service members, first responders and their families."

Throughout the month of May, Carry The Load's Memorial May campaign offers meaningful ways for people to join the National Relay team, City Rallies, and Dallas Memorial March.

The National Relay is a 32-day event that covers 6,400 miles and is comprised of a 4,300-mile West Coast route from Seattle, WA on April 26 to Dallas and a 2,100-mile East Coast route from West Point, NY on May 1 to Dallas .

on to and a 2,100-mile East Coast route from on to . More than 50 City Rallies across the country bring together community members to honor and celebrate local heroes while sharing the stories of their sacrifices.

Carry The Load's flagship event, Dallas Memorial March, is a two-day embodiment of the vision and a culmination of Memorial May fundraising activities. The event begins at noon on Sunday, May 27 at Reverchon Park in Dallas , and concludes at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day in observance of the National Moment of Remembrance.

Funds raised during Carry The Load's Memorial May campaign provide a continuum of care for our nation's military, first responders and their families. New in 2018, Carry The Load has added a Text to Give feature. By texting HONOR to 27722, participants can give $10 in support of Carry The Load and its mission.

Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is the title sponsor of Carry The Load for the fourth consecutive year, which reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to the veteran and military communities. Chase's support helps ensure that Carry The Load can live out its commitment to honor and remember our nation's heroes.

"We are committed to supporting our nation's military service members, veterans and their families every day," said Ross Brown, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs at JPMorgan Chase. "We are honored to be supporting Carry The Load's mission and look forward to paying special tribute to those who lost their lives in service to our country this Memorial Day."

For more information about participating, volunteering or donating, please visit CarryTheLoad.org. Join the conversation by following Carry The Load on Facebook, Twitter (@CarryTheLoad) and Instagram (@CarryTheLoad), and share who you are carrying with the hashtag #CarryTheLoad.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a registered 501©3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and celebrate our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by Military, Law Enforcement, Firefighter, Rescue Personnel and their families. Funds raised during Carry The Load's Memorial May campaign allows it to grow its vision and execute its mission, as well as provide existing nonprofit partners with valuable visibility, resources and meaningful connections. For more information, go to CarryTheLoad.org.

Contact:

Renee Cossman

Carry The Load

Communications Director

817-716-3509 (call/text)

Renee.Cossman@carrytheload.org

