Carson Group Adds $2B in Committed Assets in Q1

From January through the beginning of April, 17 new Partner firms joined Carson Group, adding more than $2 billion in committed assets. These firms represent 29 new advisors and 18 new locations, adding to what is now a total 74 Carson Group Partner firms in 95 locations across the country.

Highly engaged Partner firms have also seen accelerated growth in assets, averaging an uptick of 41.29 percent over the last year.1 Elsewhere in the business, Carson Group Coaching saw strong growth in Q1, onboarding 35 new advisor firms to its coaching and content platform – a community that now includes 1,243 firms in the U.S. and Canada.

"In the last few months alone, we've witnessed an incredible response to every aspect of our advisor offering," said Ron Carson, CEO and founder of Carson Group. "There are multiple factors influencing the state of our profession right now, and it's happening at an unprecedented pace. From Main Street mom-and-pop shops to billion-dollar firms, advisors are assessing their current situation, contemplating their futures and understanding they may need a trusted partner to help them grow and compete. We're seeing that shift first-hand and are glad to stand behind advisors."

Carson Group's best-in-class technology platform was a major driver of the organization's impressive first-quarter growth. The Digital Client Experience is generating nearly 100 web-based leads per week for partner firms overall, 30 per week of which are specifically generated by the platform's online Risk Tolerance Quiz. Since the technology's launch in 2017, 1,991 new leads were generated and $218,270,977 in new account AUM has been realized.

To support the rapid firm-wide growth, Carson Group – recently named one of InvestmentNews' 50 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers in 2018 – plans to add more than 50 new positions in nearly every department throughout 2018, having already hired 17 new stakeholders since January. Expansion of the team has been spurred by the committed $3 billion in assets to transition, pushing the firm towards $8.5 billion in assets under management and projected $17 billion assets under advisement by year-end.

"Advisors' needs are constantly changing, and our recent asset growth is a testament to how we've responded to those needs with a flexible offering that positions both the advisor and their clients for success," said Aaron Schaben, executive vice president of Carson Group. "Our ability to quickly adapt alongside our advisors and roll out new solutions in a matter of months makes us particularly compelling in the marketplace, and has translated to rapid growth in 2018."

About Carson Group

Carson Group Holdings ("Carson Group") serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Group Coaching, and Carson Group Partners. The conglomerate of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public.

Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth has grown to become a Barron's Hall of Fame firm, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies, and proactive personal service.

Founded in 1993, Carson Group Coaching is a leading national financial advisor coaching and resource program designed to help growth-minded advisors build their businesses through coaching support, tested action plans, and accountability that drive proven results.

Founded in 2012, Carson Group Partners simplifies the complexity of running a wealth management firm by managing and executing marketing, compliance, technology, investment management, and operations for advisor firms.

All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Wealth and Carson Group Partners are DBA as CWM, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Network s LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

* Please note that the amount of CWM, LLC's Assets Under Advisement is considerably larger than the amount of the firms regulatory Assets Under Management. Assets Under Advisement include regulatory Assets Under Management reported in CWM, LLC's Form ADV I, in addition to assets with respect to which CWM, LLC may provide consulting and/or financial planning services, but does not have any management, execution or trading authority. CWM, LLC's regulatory Assets Under Management can be found in Item 5.F of CWM, LLC's Form ADV I, available at http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

The press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Carson Group that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Carson Group's management, of which many are beyond Carson Group's control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors which if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Carson Group may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Carson Group or any affiliates of Carson Group neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

1Carson Group 2017 - The growth statistic is an AUM vs AUM YOY measurement from 2016 to 2017, and is an average of the growth rates for the Carson Group Partner firms being measured. It does capture market impact as well as contributions/distributions and other types of asset flows. It reflects the growth of only firms that were through their transformation period (at least six months from the start of their transition on September 30, 2016).

