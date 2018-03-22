Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference

The Masters Cup is presented annually to the Cartus Network broker who has demonstrated exceptional quality standards, surpassed goals, delivered outstanding service, and outperformed metrics in key areas such as effective marketing, inventory management, and conversion. This year's Masters Cup was won by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans, based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. David and Dana Winans accepted the award on behalf of the firm.

"We are pleased to recognize Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans as this year's winner of the Cartus Broker Network Masters Cup," said Scott Becker, Cartus Interim CEO and Senior Vice President, Affinity & Broker Services. "Providing exceptional customer service with every referral is something our brokers do, instinctively. Ultimately, this provides a tremendous benefit to our clients and their relocating employees. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans has gone above and beyond in this regard, mastering the excellence that Cartus values so highly in our Network members. We're pleased to recognize them with this honor."

Representing over 780 firms of the top-performing brokers across the country, the Cartus Broker Network provides real estate services to clients and customers of Cartus' affinity, corporate, and government clients. Cartus and the Cartus Broker Network close an average of 90,000 transactions annually and the Network covers 96% of U.S. zipcodes.

"Our conference attendees represented the best of the Cartus Broker Network, as demonstrated by the results we saw this past year," added Mike Brannan, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Management. "Our Network is strengthened annually by their outstanding performance; we appreciate all of that hard work and dedication."

The conference brought together over 700 Cartus Broker Network members for a dynamic event that included an awards celebration as well as an agenda of interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, and executive presentations. Conference speakers included Ryan Schneider, CEO of Realogy Corporation; Jeff Evans, mountaineer and adventurer; and Steve Connell, playwright, performer and motivational speaker.

About Cartus Broker Network

The U.S. Cartus Broker Network includes over 780 firms with over 3,000 offices and approximately 112,000 agents. The Cartus Broker Network in Canada is comprised of 343 firms with 582 offices and more than 11,200 agents.

About Cartus

For more than 60 years, Cartus has provided trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions. Providing the full spectrum of relocation services, including language and intercultural training, Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 50 and has moved employees into and out of 185 countries. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com ; read our blog; or click www.realogy.com for more information.

Contact:

Alison Sedney at 203.205.3739

Email: alison.sedney@cartus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartus-presents-masters-cup-to-better-homes-and-gardens-real-estate-winans-at-annual-broker-network-conference-300618416.html

SOURCE Cartus Corporation