Carusele Wins 4 Influencer Marketing Awards in 2018 Communicator Awards

CARY, N.C., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carusele, a leading influencer marketing agency, announced today that their programs won three Excellence Awards (the highest honor) and one Distinction Award at the 24th Annual Communicator Awards. The awards honored influencer marketing programs Carusele managed for Wyndham Vacation Rentals and Hills Bros. Cappuccino.

Communicator Awards

"While influencer marketing has been around for more than a decade, many brands are still struggling," said Jim Tobin, president and founder of Carusele. "We've found success by focusing on inspirational and aspirational content combined with the industry's most advanced targeting. It's not only measurable, but these Carusele programs even offer guaranteed results."

Wyndham Vacation Rentals won an Online Advertising and Marketing Excellence Award and was recognized with a Distinction Award for Content & Marketing Branded Social. The campaign strove to show people how to #BeVacationReady with tips, itineraries, and stories highlighting how to reduce vacation stress while getting ready for a busy summer vacation season.

Additionally, Hills Bros. Cappuccino's #CappTheNight campaign was honored with an Excellence Award for Interactive Marketing. While generating buzz around awards season, this campaign also encouraged audiences to download more than 6,500 digital coupons to use when purchasing the product in-store.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

About Carusele

Carusele, which won the 2017 Small Agency of the Year Award at the Shorty Awards, utilizes a hand-crafted network of over 7,500 content producers to produce premium influencer campaigns for leading brands and retailers. The company was spun out of Ignite Social Media (the 2016 Social Media Agency of the Year Worldwide) in 2015. More at: www.carusele.com.

