Carvel…America's Freshest Ice Cream® Goes Digital With New Emoji Ice Cream Cups

The trendy ice cream treats contain chocolate or vanilla soft serve ice cream, topped with sweet whip and popular emoji expressions. Some of the favorite emoji characters include tears of joy, a kissy face, heart eyed face, sunglasses face, winky face and smiley face. If Carvel doesn't have the symbol of sentiment you're looking for, you can simply ask for it.

Consumers can choose from thousands of emojis to personalize their cups for any mood that matches the occasion. They are perfect after a game, celebrating a birthday with classmates or just for fun. Emoji Ice Cream Cups can picture any icon, from sentimental happy faces to a wide array of animals, nature symbols and more.

"At Carvel, our goal is to put a smile on every face, which is why we are excited to introduce Emoji Ice Cream Cups," said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. "The 6-pack allows our guests to personalize each treat for those intended to enjoy the deliciously creamy dessert."

Suggested retail price for a novelty box of Emoji Ice Cream Cups is $9.99, but may vary by market. For more details on Carvel Emoji Ice Cream Cups and to stay connected to all things Carvel, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @CarvelIceCream, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarvelIceCream, follow on Snapchat at @CarvelSnaps, or visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel® Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream or become a fan at http://facebook.com/CarvelIceCream

Media Contact

Nicole Arzoomanian

Finn Partners for Carvel

nicole.arzoomanian@finnpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carvelamericas-freshest-ice-cream-goes-digital-with-new-emoji-ice-cream-cups-300622308.html

SOURCE Carvel Ice Cream

Related Links

http://www.carvel.com

