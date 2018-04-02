Carvel…America's Freshest Ice Cream® Goes Digital With New Emoji Ice Cream Cups

ATLANTA, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carvel…America's Freshest Ice Cream® today announced its newest product, Emoji Ice Cream Cups. The latest product from the beloved ice cream brand celebrates emojis, the whimsical and imaginative social images that have become a popular form of communication among texters and tweeters of all ages. Available now in Carvel shoppes across the country, Emoji Ice Cream Cups come separately or in custom variety packs with six of your personally selected emoji characters.
The trendy ice cream treats contain chocolate or vanilla soft serve ice cream, topped with sweet whip and popular emoji expressions. Some of the favorite emoji characters include tears of joy, a kissy face, heart eyed face, sunglasses face, winky face and smiley face. If Carvel doesn't have the symbol of sentiment you're looking for, you can simply ask for it.
Consumers can choose from thousands of emojis to personalize their cups for any mood that matches the occasion. They are perfect after a game, celebrating a birthday with classmates or just for fun. Emoji Ice Cream Cups can picture any icon, from sentimental happy faces to a wide array of animals, nature symbols and more.
"At Carvel, our goal is to put a smile on every face, which is why we are excited to introduce Emoji Ice Cream Cups," said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. "The 6-pack allows our guests to personalize each treat for those intended to enjoy the deliciously creamy dessert."
Suggested retail price for a novelty box of Emoji Ice Cream Cups is $9.99, but may vary by market. For more details on Carvel Emoji Ice Cream Cups and to stay connected to all things Carvel, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @CarvelIceCream, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarvelIceCream, follow on Snapchat at @CarvelSnaps, or visit Carvel.com.
About Carvel® Ice Cream
The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream or become a fan at http://facebook.com/CarvelIceCream
Media Contact
Nicole Arzoomanian
Finn Partners for Carvel
nicole.arzoomanian@finnpartners.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carvelamericas-freshest-ice-cream-goes-digital-with-new-emoji-ice-cream-cups-300622308.html
SOURCE Carvel Ice Cream
Share this article