LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa911 is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the upcoming FIFA World Cup™, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement, global connection, and the celebration of the world's most popular sport.

As part of this exciting initiative, Casa911's Vice President, Jorge Cortina, will host a series of free public watch parties throughout the tournament in Inglewood and Huntington Park. These events are designed to bring communities together to experience the energy and excitement of the World Cup in a vibrant, welcoming environment.

Casa911 Announces Sponsorship of Upcoming FIFA World Cup™ and Community Watch Parties in Southern California Jorge Cortina, Vice President of Casa911.

The watch parties will take place in large, fully equipped outdoor tents, providing fans with a dynamic viewing experience. Attendees can expect big-screen broadcasts of matches, comfortable seating, and a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of international competition. In addition, guests will enjoy complimentary food and cold beer, making each event a true celebration of sport, culture, and community.

"Soccer has a unique way of uniting people across cultures and backgrounds," said Jorge Cortina, Vice President of Casa911. "We are excited to not only support the FIFA World Cup™, but to create spaces where our local communities can come together, celebrate, and share unforgettable moments."

Cortina emphasized the importance of accessibility and community connection through these events. "These watch parties are about more than just the matches," Cortina added. "They're about bringing people together, creating a sense of belonging, and making sure everyone has a place to enjoy the excitement of the World Cup."

The events are open to the public and aim to be inclusive, family-friendly gatherings that reflect the diversity and passion of Southern California's soccer fans. Casa911's initiative underscores the company's dedication to giving back to the communities it serves while supporting one of the world's most iconic sporting events.

Specific match schedules, locations, and event details will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as space may be limited due to high demand.

Through this sponsorship and community-focused programming, Casa911 continues to strengthen its presence as a company that values connection, celebration, and shared experiences.

For more information and updates, please follow Casa911 on social media or visit the company's official website casa911.com

Media Contact:

George Torres

877 CASA-911

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa911