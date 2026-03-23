Casa911 Vice President Jorge Cortina Calls for Renaming of Cesar Chavez Holiday to "Farm Workers Day"

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa911 Vice President Jorge Cortina announced today that he is campaigning alongside officials from the City of Los Angeles, including Mayor Karen Bass, to remove Cesar Chavez's name from the state-recognized holiday and instead designate the observance as "Farm Workers Day."

Casa911 VP Jorge Cortina

Casa911 is a home construction company that has served the Southern California area for over 20 years, specializing in providing financing solutions to the Latino community. The organization emphasized that its longstanding work with working-class families informs its advocacy for broader recognition of farm workers.

Cortina delivered remarks before the Los Angeles City Council on Friday, March 20, urging elected leaders to consider the proposed change. His appeal comes in the wake of recent allegations that have surfaced accusing Chavez of misconduct involving women and children.

"Farm workers are the backbone of our agricultural economy and deserve recognition that reflects their collective contributions," Cortina stated during his address. "This effort is about honoring the labor, sacrifice, and dignity of all farm workers, past and present."

According to Cortina, the proposed renaming would shift the focus of the holiday away from an individual figure and toward the broader community of laborers whose work sustains the nation's food systems.

City officials acknowledged receipt of Cortina's proposal and indicated that further review and public discussion would be required before any formal action is taken.

The office of Mayor Karen Bass has not yet released an official statement regarding the proposal.

Casa911 representatives emphasized that their campaign will continue in the coming weeks, including community outreach efforts and additional appearances before local and state leaders.

Media Contact:

George Torres Casa911 Communications

877 CASA-911

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa911