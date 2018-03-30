Casarte and its 23 original technologies: No one has succeeded in copying them

It is not new for home appliances makers to learn from each other. However, developing unique and original technologies is an absolute must for any brand claiming a perch at the high end of the industry. Since inception 11 years ago, Casarte has designed and improved each of its products based on original technologies, 23 of which have not been successfully reproduced by a competitor to date. From the gas levitation oil-free cooling system and MSA oxygen-controlled freshness preservation technologies used in its refrigerators, the synchronous flexible and AIRWASH micro steam technologies in its washing machines, to the air zoning technology for air conditioners and the solid-state film cooling technology for wine cabinets, the uniqueness and originality of each technology developed by Casarte have never been successfully copied by any other brand in the industry, proving Casarte's position as an industry leader in terms of innovation in technology and focus on quality. As a result, Casarte has earned its status as an iconic high-end home appliances brand with worldwide reach.

During the event, Casarte continued to showcase the power of its unparalleled original technologies by providing users with one-stop quality-of-life enhancement solutions, spanning six household appliance categories: refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, ice bars, wine cabinets and other kitchen appliances. By implementing the innovative rendanheyi (People and Goal Alignment) management model and developing original technologies, Casarte attained a leadership role within the industry in 11 short years, a feat that took European and American brands nearly a century to achieve. Casarte's accomplishments herald an era of original technology in the global home appliances industry. In addition, Casarte is accelerating its efforts to deliver best-in-quality products backed by 10-year quality assurance warranty valid worldwide. Casarte continues to build on its leading position in the global high-end home appliances industry and to create inimitable quality of life scenarios for its users.

SOURCE Casarte