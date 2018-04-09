Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

BOTHELL, Wash., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of proprietary clinical grade biopreservation media, ("BioLife" or the "Company"), today announced that Casdin Capital LLC, ("Casdin") a New York-based, life science-focused investment firm, has entered into an agreement to purchase 1,000,000 BioLife Solutions common shares in a private transaction from the Company's second largest shareholder, who has been a primary source of investment capital for the Company since its inception.

Mike Rice, BioLife CEO commented, "We extend a warm welcome to Casdin Capital as a new long term institutional investor. Casdin's long term investment thesis recognizes the enormous medical and investment impact of cellular medicine, including the role of the ecosystem of embedded tools providers, and as such is well aligned with our mission to become the leading provider of biopreservation tools for cells, tissues and organs."

About Casdin Capital

Casdin Capital LLC ("Casdin"), a NYC-based Life Science investment firm founded in 2012, brings a deep understanding, expertise and long term perspective to financing the next generation of life science innovation. For more information please visit https://www.casdincapital.com.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of proprietary, clinical-grade biopreservation media for cells and tissues. Our HypoThermosol® hypothermic storage and CryoStor® cryopreservation freeze media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These novel biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death; offering commercial companies and clinical researchers significant improvement in shelf life and post-preservation viability and function. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the company's anticipated business and operations, guidance for financial results in 2018, including achieving GAAP operating profit, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations, the potential utility of and market for its products and services, potential revenue growth and market expansion, regulatory approvals and/or commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, and potential customer revenue. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, uncertainty regarding market adoption of products; uncertainty regarding third-party market projections; market volatility; competition; litigation; and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations Roderick de Greef Chief Financial Officer (425) 686-6003 rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casdin-capital-to-become-shareholder-in-biolife-solutions-300626102.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.