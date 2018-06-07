Casio G-SHOCK Elevates Luxury Line With First-Ever Connected MT-G Timepieces

Boasting Bluetooth® capabilities and BLE time-sync, the timepieces keep the most accurate time anywhere in the world using the Connected Engine module, which connects to a time server via a paired smartphone or using radio wave time-calibration signals. The watch connects to the G-SHOCK Connected smartphone app to enable the user to easily set the world time and alarms from the app. The app also collects and analyzes usage data from the timepiece to prompt various responses, such as reminding the user to charge the watch and warning about possible magnetic interference.

The two new timepieces boast a polished look, complete with a slimmer case and re-designed Core Guard Structure linking the bezel, back cover and band connection pieces to form a box frame for enhanced strength. The inner case is constructed of a carbon fiber reinforced resin. In addition, highly abrasion resistant sapphire crystal is used to ensure clear visibility, the metal parts feature either a polished or hairline finish for an overall distinctive look.

The watches also come with premium features such as tough solar technology and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, which provides accurate timekeeping virtually anywhere via radio signals from up to six different transmitters worldwide.

The MTGB1000-1A and MTGB1000B-1A also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology, with additional features including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance 2-way time sync

Super illuminator light

Dual dial world time display

World time (in 39 time zones and 27 cities + UTC)

Daily alarm

Stopwatch and countdown timer

Full auto calendar

Beginning in July, the MTGB1000-1A will retail for $800 and the MTGB1000B-1A will retail for $900 at G-SHOCK retailers, including select Macy's, select jewelers, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casiousa.com/home.

