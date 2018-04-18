Casio Supports Earth Awareness Month

"At Casio, it is important to us to deliver technology that is safe and environmentally conscious to use in classrooms, board rooms, and beyond," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Hundreds of thousands of mercury lamps are discarded in landfills every year, but Casio's LampFree projectors help to lessen the hazardous waste made, making it an eco-friendly projection choice."

The company's portfolio of LampFree projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and LED light to deliver a hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness. Because Casio's projectors are mercury-free, it removes the need to replace hazardous and expensive bulbs. This not only keeps hardware costs down, but it reduces the overall costs to maintain the equipment.

Casio has five series of LampFree projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

