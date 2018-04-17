Casio Unveils New PRO TREK Smart Watch

Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, users can tap into low-power GPS and full color maps with navigation even when the watch is offline. Maps downloaded ahead of time can be accessed on the watch to guide users on their adventures. The WSD-F20A supports a wide range of outdoor and water activities and can be used in areas without cellular service, freeing up users to fully enjoy their adventures. Casio also signed on nine major app companies to provide popular outdoors and sports apps with a global reach. These apps are showcased in the "Featured Apps" list on the device for users to download and include ViewRanger, Hole19, Fishbrain, and more.

Designed with indigo accents, a soft black urethane band and buckle, button guards, a protective bezel, and three large side buttons, the WSD-F20A offers an enhanced design and operability, making it an essential piece of everyday gear. The WSD-F20A is also outfitted with the following:

Water resistance up to 50 meters

Military Standard 810G Durability

Casio MOMENT SETTER+ App

Digital Compass

Altimeter

Barometer

Activity Tracker

Dual Layer LCD

Microphone

The PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smart Outdoor Watch will be available in May for $399.00 (MSRP) at select retailers nationwide and online at ShopCasio.com. For more information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://wsd.casio.com/.

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home

