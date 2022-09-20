Casper & Away Alum Disrupts Consulting Model

From a tired industry to an industry upended by the pandemic, breakfast consulting founder Neil Heckman brings nimbleness and experience to an outdated consulting business model

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Heckman realized the workforce was changing long before the great resignation. "I worked with a consultant as my tenure at Casper was winding down. The group was able to complete its assignment perfectly fine, but we spent a month onboarding, a month waiting, and by the time the outputs were delivered Casper's business model and priorities had shifted, which is common in the start-up world."

From there, the concept of breakfast consulting was born. A disruptive model, one in which the partnerships and brand engagements evolve as brand priorities shift, and one focused on fluidity of engagement length, project scopes, and pricing; a true extension of each brand partner.

"The idea of a fractional CMO is nothing new" said Heckman, "but having been in the trenches at some of the most well known start-up brands, I have experienced firsthand the prioritization shifts, the need to adapt, and the nimbleness needed to continually fight for market share and revenue."

breakfast consulting's constantly evolving business model has attracted the attention of an impressive and growing client base, from stealth mode brands across the quick commerce and body care industries, early-stage brands like Unitē and Marie Nicole Clothing, and longer-tenured start-up brands including Ever/Body and Realworld.

In addition to flexible fee and retainer structures, breakfast consulting's role and scope also evolves.

"For Ever/Body, I was brought on as the business was losing a VP of Marketing to steady the ship and give the leadership team enough time to find the proper replacement. When that person came on, my role shifted to more of an external head of growth. Now that a full time head of growth has been hired, my scope is cross-functional from agency management to growth/marketing team general support, and more," said Heckman.

breakfast consulting has more than doubled its client base in 2022, and isn't stopping there. In addition to onboarding new clients in 2023, the group looks to build out its own capabilities by adding new employees and resources to further promote the concept of ongoing and evolutionary support. breakfast consulting also does pro bono work for underrepresented founders seeking guidance and fundraising support pre-launch.

Media contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE breakfast consulting