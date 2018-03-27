Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"A company is only as good as the people who work there," said Castle & Cooke Mortgage President and COO, Adam Thorpe. "We focus on hiring the best and brightest in our industry and then reminding them how valuable they are by listening to their feedback, rewarding them for their achievements, and providing them with the tools and resources they need to excel."

Employees were evaluated on more than 50 elements of their experiences on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Castle & Cooke Mortgage stands out amongst its competitors for thriving in these areas and others.

"Great Place to Work is proud to have these Best Workplaces show that maximizing human potential creates a great workplace and drives business performance," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Castle & Cooke Mortgage set the bar for other Financial Services and Insurance companies, proving that if you invest in your people they will invest in you."

The Best Workplaces in the Financial Services & Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Castle & Cooke Mortgage was also ranked as a Best Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Castle & Cooke Mortgage

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® (NMLS #1251) is one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the United States. The company has close to 400 employees and is founded on three core values — integrity, honesty and transparency. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company is renowned for its smooth and efficient origination process, the unparalleled support it provides to its sales force and the quality customer service it offers to borrowers. Castle & Cooke Mortgage can be found at castlecookemortgage.com, on Twitter at @CastleandCooke and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Castle.Cooke.Mortgage. Castle & Cooke Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender.

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® is licensed in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, MD, MI, MS, MO, NE, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, WA, WI and WY. Licensed by the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions, Arizona Mortgage Banker: BK-0908287. Licensed by the Department of Business Oversight, under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act License #4130740. Regulated by the Colorado Division of Real Estate. Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee, License #43759. Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee. Licensed by the Mississippi Department of Banker and Consumer Finance. Ohio Mortgage Loan Act Certificate of Registration #SM.502008.000. Oregon Mortgage Lending License #ML-4090. Washington #CL-1251.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 76,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Financial Services & Insurance. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

