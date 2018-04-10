Catalyst Acquires TotalDiscovery, Adding Legal Hold and Collection Technology to its E-Discovery Platform

Both companies are committed to supporting TotalDiscovery's many channel partners. TotalDiscovery will continue to service its clients directly and through its reseller network, including options to promote data to a variety of platforms. In addition, TotalDiscovery will offer its full set of features and API to integration partners, resellers and e-discovery service providers.

"We have been working with the TotalDiscovery team for more than a decade and believe they offer the best legal hold, collection and processing technology on the market," said John Barr, CEO of Catalyst. "Our clients are looking for better ways to manage upstream discovery processes, and they value being able to collect, process and promote data to review in a highly secure, integrated environment."

"This acquisition is an integral part of our ongoing goal to give legal departments a seamless way to manage their e-discovery and legal data management needs," added Barr.

TotalDiscovery's automated, cloud-based legal hold and data preservation technology is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies and their law firms to manage thousands of matters, hundreds of thousands of custodians, and petabytes of data. Remote data collection options give law departments and their outside counsel visibility and early insight into the preserved information, and enable legal and IT teams to collect data from email, laptops, servers and other enterprise and cloud-based systems in real-time, including HR systems and Microsoft Office 365.

With additional capital and resources through Catalyst, the acquisition will enable TotalDiscovery to accelerate its product development in key areas, including enhanced legal hold features, better search, culling and preservation capabilities, and expanded integration with cloud and corporate systems.

"As litigation and data volumes increase, companies are struggling to manage their legal hold and preservation duties, especially when relying on employee memory or manual systems," said Alon Israely, founder and CEO of TotalDiscovery. "Companies are looking for an integrated solution for managing discovery, and we look forward to combining with Catalyst to achieve that vision."

About Catalyst

Catalyst delivers a breadth of services and integrated technology, from legal hold through production, that enables corporations and law firms to lower legal spend and take control of complex, large-scale discovery and regulatory compliance. For more than 18 years, Catalyst has been developing the fastest and most powerful technology and has hosted thousands of matters on behalf of some of the largest companies in the world. Catalyst has data centers and offices in the United States and Asia. To learn more, visit catalystsecure.com or follow us on Twitter at @CatalystSecure.

About TotalDiscovery

TotalDiscovery is a highly secure, legally defensible cloud application used by corporations, law firms and government agencies to manage the complex requirements of document preservation and discovery. The software provides enterprise-class features and streamlined integrations to corporate data sources and systems to simplify legal hold management, data preservation and collection. To learn more, visit www.totaldiscovery.com.

