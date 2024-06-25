Catalyst Power Launches No Cost EV Charging for Massachusetts Businesses

Bay State Businesses Can Have Onsite EV Charging Installed for Free: Provide Perk for Customers and Staff

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst," "Company"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching no-cost EV charging installations for businesses in Massachusetts. In partnership with Inovis Energy , Catalyst Power is offering Bay State businesses the opportunity to have onsite EV charging stations installed for free, providing a turnkey solution and valuable perk for customers.

The new offering expands Catalyst Power's suite of clean energy solutions available to Bay State businesses. These include custom-priced energy services, Connected Microgrid® solutions, Free Onsite Solar Viability Assessments, Demand Response, and Community Solar. By providing no-cost EV charging stations, Catalyst Power enables businesses to attract customers while supporting sustainability goals and energy resilience.

"We're thrilled to launch our no-cost EV Charging for Massachusetts businesses to provide our customers a simple, effective, onsite EV charging turnkey solution," said Gabe Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. "Providing EV charging is a great business opportunity for all sizes and types of businesses to turn their parking lot into a value-added asset"

Catalyst Power delivers sustainable energy solutions to small- to medium-sized businesses. The company's network of Connected Microgrids, community solar subscriptions, retail clean energy, onsite solar, and EV charging solutions is designed to help businesses reduce energy costs and meet their sustainability targets. Using their proprietary technology platform, the company provides cost-effective and innovative energy solutions tailored to their clients' needs.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web: https://catalystpower.com/contact-us

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com .

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain, including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low-carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com .

