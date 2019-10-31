Catalyst Review 2019: Key Global Information Critical to Business Strategy Development in the Catalytic Process Industry
Oct 31, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Catalyst Review" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its 32nd year, The Catalyst Review provides the timely delivery of key global information critical to business strategy development in the catalytic process industry.
The Catalyst Review offers both the immediacy and the continuity of key information critical to business strategy providing uniquely topical Special Features, poignant Industry Perspectives, insightful Media Reviews, thorough Conference Reviews, and unparalleled Experimental abstracts.
GREATER INTERACTIVITY:
- Subscribers help shape our Special Feature content via topic suggestions and voting.
- Subscribers nominate deserving prospects to feature in our Movers & Shakers column.
QUICKER INSIGHTS:
- Thematic coverage of commercial and process news for more efficient and effective intelligence monitoring.
- New commentary by industry experts on what that coverage means and how it will influence scientific, R&D, and commercial catalysis.
NEW BENEFITS:
- Site subscriber's Webinars that drill deeper into select Special Feature articles, featuring the author themselves.
- Special new coverage on the work being carried out at Centers of Catalyst Excellence across global locations.
- Special coverage on Technology in Action focusing on new ways catalysis affects processes, products and industry.
Join your peers, as nearly 100% of the major global catalyst producers subscribe to The Catalyst Review, including companies like: Dow Chemical, Johnson Matthey, Petrobras, Saint Gobain/NorPro, BASF, Haldor Topsoe, WR Grace, Sasol, Reliance, Evonik, Clariant, Shell, and many others.
Key Topics Covered:
1) Commercial News
2) Process New
3) Scientific Experimental Abstracts
4) Industry Rumors/Insights by leading figures
5) Media Review
6) Movers & Shakers Profiles
7) Unique Special Feature Content as Centerpiece
