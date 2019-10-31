Catalyst Review 2019: Key Global Information Critical to Business Strategy Development in the Catalytic Process Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Catalyst Review" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its 32nd year, The Catalyst Review provides the timely delivery of key global information critical to business strategy development in the catalytic process industry.

The Catalyst Review offers both the immediacy and the continuity of key information critical to business strategy providing uniquely topical Special Features, poignant Industry Perspectives, insightful Media Reviews, thorough Conference Reviews, and unparalleled Experimental abstracts.

GREATER INTERACTIVITY:

Subscribers help shape our Special Feature content via topic suggestions and voting.

Subscribers nominate deserving prospects to feature in our Movers & Shakers column.

QUICKER INSIGHTS:

Thematic coverage of commercial and process news for more efficient and effective intelligence monitoring.

New commentary by industry experts on what that coverage means and how it will influence scientific, R&D, and commercial catalysis.

NEW BENEFITS:

Site subscriber's Webinars that drill deeper into select Special Feature articles, featuring the author themselves.

Special new coverage on the work being carried out at Centers of Catalyst Excellence across global locations.

Special coverage on Technology in Action focusing on new ways catalysis affects processes, products and industry.

Join your peers, as nearly 100% of the major global catalyst producers subscribe to The Catalyst Review, including companies like: Dow Chemical, Johnson Matthey, Petrobras, Saint Gobain/NorPro, BASF, Haldor Topsoe, WR Grace, Sasol, Reliance, Evonik, Clariant, Shell, and many others.



Key Topics Covered:



1) Commercial News



2) Process New



3) Scientific Experimental Abstracts



4) Industry Rumors/Insights by leading figures



5) Media Review



6) Movers & Shakers Profiles



7) Unique Special Feature Content as Centerpiece

Companies Mentioned



AICHE

Air Products

Albemarle

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Avantium

Axens

BASF

BP

Bayer

Broealis

Calysta

Catalyst Group

Chevron

Chevron Phillips Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Clariant

Davy Technologies

Dow Chemical

Dupont

Eastman

Eastman Chemicals

Enerkem

Evonik

ExxonMobile

Fortum

Grace

Haldor Topsoe

Honeywell

Ineos

JX Nippon

Johnson Matthey

LG Chem

Lanzatech

Linde

Lurgi

LyondellBasell

National Chemical Laboratory

Orochem Tehcnologies

Pemex

Petrobras

Petrosa

Reliance

Repsol

Rive Technology

S-Oil

SK Innivation

Sasol

Shell

Silueia Technologies

Siluria

Sinopec

Solvay

Sud Chemie

Total

Toyo engineering

UOP

UPM

Uhde

Umicore

Valmet

Vertellus

WCOC

Wison

Zeolyst International

