Catapult's Intranet Solution, Fuse, Helps the BCFS System Aid the World at a Faster Pace

As a non-profit system providing critical social services programs and emergency support services across the nation and around the world, the BCFS System sought a way to transport critical data in time-sensitive scenarios, empowering employees to act fast at every stop of their mission. In addition to a 4,000-strong workforce, the BCFS System retains a cache of highly trained professionals on call and at-the-ready to respond to emergencies, spurring dramatic fluctuations in the number of people who require remote access to the system's resources and information. With Fuse, the BCFS System has built the connected, mobile infrastructure it needs to ensure employees can quickly access data when time is of the essence.

According to Patsy Stelter, Director of the BCFS System's Learning and Development Department, "The biggest accomplishment we've driven with Fuse is our ability to send one standardized message through the proper chain of command, allowing for visibility, transparency, and centralization of our most critical resources."

In this digital age, where technology is more and more accessible, deciding on the best way to share critical information with the masses in a secure, efficient and effective manner was at the forefront of BCFS's decision for investing in Fuse. When lives are being impacted, this type of communication tool is vital. Fuse also serves as the System's centralized repository to store information – one of its most basic functions. The file structure was designed and organized with the end-user in mind and augments the product's efficiency.

While Fuse has immediately elevated the BCFS System's ability to disseminate critical data, the mission-driven organization also sees its new intranet system as a channel to positively engage employees across boundaries. Since workers can access Fuse on any device, the BCFS System has found an ideal way to amplify the impact of individual efforts under the force of a common culture.

