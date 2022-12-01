Caviar market to grow by USD 387.6 Mn: Market Segmentation by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The caviar market is projected to grow by USD 387.6 million at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Free Sample Report

Caviar market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caviar Market 2023-2027

The global caviar market is fragmented with the presence of various regional and global vendors. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on launching various new caviar-based products. Market vendors compete based on several parameters, such as product offerings, new product launches, and marketing initiatives. Fixed costs and exit barriers are high in the market. These factors rendered the threat of rivalry high in 2022, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Agroittica Lombarda SpA, California Caviar Co. LLC, Caviar Blanc, Caviar de France, Caviar India Inc., Fortuna XXI, GRUPO OSBORNE SA, Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Sturgeon Technology Co. Ltd., Karat Caviar, LOsage Caviar Co. Inc., Midwest Caviar LLC, Northern Divine Aquafarms Ltd., Russian Caviar House LLP, Sasanian Caviar Inc., and SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

Agroittica Lombarda SpA: The company offers caviar under the brands such as Calvisius Caviar, Cavalier Caviar Club, and Ars Italica Caviar.

The company offers caviar under the brands such as Calvisius Caviar, Cavalier Caviar Club, and Ars Italica Caviar. California Caviar Co. LLC: The company offers caviar such as Amur River Sturgeon Caviar, Kaluga Caviar, Hybrid Sturgeon Caviar, and Russian Sturgeon Caviar.

The company offers caviar such as Amur River Sturgeon Caviar, Kaluga Caviar, Hybrid Sturgeon Caviar, and Russian Sturgeon Caviar. Caviar Blanc: The company offers caviar such as Golden Osetra Caviar, Royal Osetra Caviar, and Siberian Sturgeon Caviar.

The company offers caviar such as Golden Osetra Caviar, Royal Osetra Caviar, and Siberian Sturgeon Caviar. Caviar de France : The company offers caviar namely, Caviar d'Escargot.

The company offers caviar namely, Caviar d'Escargot. Caviar India Inc.: The company offers caviar such as Caviar Diva.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a free sample report.

Caviar market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Inorganic caviar



The inorganic caviar segment dominated the caviar market in 2022. Most of the caviar sold in the world is grown inorganically. The low price of inorganic caviar when compared with that of organic caviar is driving the sales in the segment. In addition, players in the market are increasing the use of hormones and other medications to speed up the maturation cycle of the product. This is expected to further accelerate the caviar market growth in the inorganic segment during the forecast period.



Organic

By Geography

Europe



Europe will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing global demand for Italian caviar and the presence of several prominent vendors are contributing to the growth of the caviar market in Europe .

will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing global demand for Italian caviar and the presence of several prominent vendors are contributing to the growth of the caviar market in .

APAC



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

For insights on various market segments, get a free sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global caviar market?

What will be the size of the global caviar market in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the global caviar market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global caviar market?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The caviar market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the Caviar Market report & Grow your Profit Margins With Us! Click here to Buy Report.

Related Reports:

Health and Wellness Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The health and wellness food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 452.93 million .

The health and wellness food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . Blackstrap Molasses Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Blackstrap Molasses Market is projected to grow by USD 1.4 billion with a CAGR of 2.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Caviar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 387.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agroittica Lombarda SpA, California Caviar Co. LLC, Caviar Blanc, Caviar de France, Caviar India Inc., Fortuna XXI, GRUPO OSBORNE SA, Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Sturgeon Technology Co. Ltd., Karat Caviar, LOsage Caviar Co. Inc., Midwest Caviar LLC, Northern Divine Aquafarms Ltd., Russian Caviar House LLP, Sasanian Caviar Inc., and SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global caviar market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global caviar market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Inorganic caviar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Inorganic caviar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Inorganic caviar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Inorganic caviar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Inorganic caviar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Organic caviar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic caviar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic caviar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Organic caviar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organic caviar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Independent retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Independent retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agroittica Lombarda SpA

Exhibit 116: Agroittica Lombarda SpA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Agroittica Lombarda SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Agroittica Lombarda SpA - Key offerings

12.4 Amur Caviar Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Amur Caviar Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amur Caviar Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amur Caviar Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 California Caviar Co. LLC

Exhibit 122: California Caviar Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: California Caviar Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: California Caviar Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Caviar Blanc

Exhibit 125: Caviar Blanc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Caviar Blanc - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Caviar Blanc - Key offerings

12.7 Caviar de France

Exhibit 128: Caviar de France - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 129: Caviar de France - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 130: Caviar de France - Key offerings

12.8 Caviar India Inc.

Exhibit 131: Caviar India Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Caviar India Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Caviar India Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Fortuna XXI

Exhibit 134: Fortuna XXI - Overview



Exhibit 135: Fortuna XXI - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Fortuna XXI - Key offerings

12.10 GRUPO OSBORNE SA

Exhibit 137: GRUPO OSBORNE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 138: GRUPO OSBORNE SA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 139: GRUPO OSBORNE SA - Key offerings

12.11 Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Sturgeon Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Sturgeon Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Sturgeon Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Sturgeon Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Karat Caviar

Exhibit 143: Karat Caviar - Overview



Exhibit 144: Karat Caviar - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Karat Caviar - Key offerings

12.13 LOsage Caviar Co. Inc.

Exhibit 146: LOsage Caviar Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: LOsage Caviar Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: LOsage Caviar Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Russian Caviar House LLP

Exhibit 149: Russian Caviar House LLP - Overview



Exhibit 150: Russian Caviar House LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Russian Caviar House LLP - Key offerings

12.15 SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH

Exhibit 152: SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Sterling Caviar LLC

Exhibit 155: Sterling Caviar LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sterling Caviar LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sterling Caviar LLC - Key offerings

12.17 The Caviar Co.

Exhibit 158: The Caviar Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Caviar Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: The Caviar Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio