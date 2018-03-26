CB4 Analytics Announces First Canadian C-Store Partnership with Wilsons Go Stores

CB4's patented machine-learning solution detects unmet demand opportunities in stores at a SKU level. These opportunities are translated into actionable recommendations that are sent to the relevant operations or merchandising team with guidance on how to capture the lost sales and improve the in-store customer experience.

Recognized as one of 'Canada's Fifty Best-Managed Companies' seven years in a row, Wilsons operates its own service stations and distributes fuel to dealers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island. Each company location provides a Go Store convenience store offering a wide variety of localized products and services.

"Right out of the gate, CB4 helped identify issues with our displays that were affecting sales," said Doug MacDonald, Director of Operations at Wilsons. "What I like about CB4's solution is that it allows maximum results with minimum investment. By focusing on operational issues that affect products with high local demand, we can send only a few recommendations a week per store, but still have a significant impact on sales."

"Wilsons' management team has demonstrably lead by example for years," said Yoni Benshaul, CEO of CB4. "In their embrace of new technologies, they're no different. We're excited to partner with Wilsons as they empower their store managers with data and provide a world-class in-store experience to their customers."

CB4 Analytics provides a patented software solution for brick and mortar retailers that increases same-store growth by up to 3% using simple sales data. The software requires no hardware installation and most customers are up and running in a single day. With offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Australia, CB4 is a proud partner of Sequoia Capital. For additional information, visit www.cb4.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CB4_Analytics and connect with us on LinkedIn.

