CBD for Pain Management: The Holistic Alternative to Opioids

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you or someone you know are taking opioids for chronic pain, chances are you've tried other drugs and feel you have no alternatives left. You worry about becoming addicted, but you aren't sure what else to try. People like you are turning to Cannabidiol (CBD), a holistic alternative to opioids.

While opioids are known to be highly addictive, researchers say CBD is a non-addictive solution to pain management.

Research on CBD and chronic pain

Researchers have determined that CBD interacts with receptors in the brain and the immune system to reduce inflammation, thereby relieving pain.

In a 2018 paper published in Frontiers of Pharmacology, researchers reviewed studies conducted between 1975 and March 2018 that examined different types of pain. They found that short-term trials support the use of CBD in the treatment of chronic pain in adults. Other studies indicate CBD can reduce pain for arthritis and migraine sufferers.

In addition, research is finding that CBD does not pose significant risks for patients and, according to a 2017 report from the World Health Organization, human studies have not shown CBD to be addictive.

Be a smart consumer

Yet, using CBD is not completely risk-free. It can interact with certain drugs and supplements, so it is important to discuss this with your doctor. In addition, all CBD products are not equal.



The lack of federal regulation of CBD products means that some products on the market may be a waste of money at best and potentially unsafe at worst. With no labeling standards or dosage guidelines, it's hard to know what you're getting.

It is critical that you buy from a reputable company that publishes its Certificate of Analysis from a professional, third-party product testing facility.

Get educated about CBD and give it a try. Wouldn't it be a relief to get opioids out of your life while you still can?

About Cb Botanica

Cb Botanica was created to help consumers enhance their health naturally and improve everyday well-being through CBD products and educational content. Its award-winning (Indo Expo Best Hemp Distillate 2019), full-spectrum tinctures are made with +90% pure CBD distillate, derived from organically cultivated, American-grown hemp. Their Farm controls all aspects of product development from cultivation to extraction and product manufacturing.

