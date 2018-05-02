CBD Seminar to Be Held in Denver

EAGAN, Minn., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The current legal state of the CBD (cannabidiol) marketplace will be the focus of an afternoon seminar for healthcare practitioners, dispensaries, and other interested parties on Saturday, May 19 at The Denver Marriott–Westminster.

The seminar, produced by InnoVision Professional Media, will include an update on the medical marijuana and CBD marketplace from a legal perspective by David Bush, ESQ, of the Hoban Law Group, the leading cannabusiness law firm in the United States.

Conflicting legislation, court decisions, and administration rules have created a murky legal status for CBD. One of the objectives of this event is to identify and differentiate hemp-based CBD products from marijuana-based CBD products. In 2014, the Farm Bill defined hemp as distinct from marijuana, yet the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) maintains that hemp comes from the Cannabis sativa plant and, as such, falls under the controlled substance act. So where are we at today? The seminar will address this question specifically and provide a path for legal CBD sales.

Check-in at the event begins at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19 at the Denver Marriott–Westminster with educational sessions running from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided for all attendees. Speakers include:

David Bush, ESQ , from the Hoban Law Group, the leading cannabusiness law firm.

, from the Hoban Law Group, the leading cannabusiness law firm. Philip Blair , MD, senior medical director at Elixinol

, MD, senior medical director at Elixinol Stuart Titus , PhD, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Advanced registration for the seminar can be completed at https://managepain2018.com/cbd-seminar or by calling InnoVision at 844-439-4415. Reservations are required, as seating is limited.

About InnoVision Professional Media

InnoVision is a leading publisher of professional medical journals covering holistic and integrative medicine as well as the sponsor of professional medical seminars providing state-of-the-art education about chronic health conditions. For additional information visit http://www.innovisionhm.com.

