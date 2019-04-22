cbdMD Celebrates Earth Day by Partnering with Earth Day Network to Help Save the Bees

Honey bees are the only insects that produce food eaten by humans and are responsible for pollinating nearly 70 percent of the top human food crops, amounting to about 90 percent of the world's nutrition. However, for the first time ever, bees are now on the endangered species list.

Although the precise cause of declining bee populations is unknown, the use of pesticides and the destruction of bee habitats may be to blame. One crop that recently has emerged as an unexpected savior in the ongoing saga of bee survival is hemp.

cbdMD utilizes USA organically-grown, non-GMO hemp from farms that, bloom between late July and early September, when other crops have completed their bloom cycle; this leads to a lack of nutritional sources for the bees. Industrial hemp plants produce a wealth of pollen, which can serve as a rare and much-needed food source for pollinators during non-peak season. The company's donation will go to Earth Day Network's Endangered Species campaign for the preservation of bees and bee habitats.

"Bees are an invaluable pollinator and vital for the environment," said Caryn Dunayer, cbdMD President. "With an ongoing commitment to conservation and promise to sustainability, we're honored to partner with Earth Day Network to help save the bees."

Do your part this Earth Day to help save the bees, by visiting www.cbdMD.com to donate 11% of your order towards the preservation of bees.

