CBME South East Asia Launches 1st Baby Products Industry Summit as Baby Market Grows in Sophistication

Southeast Asia has been a booming market for baby products, with over 625 million total population and 4 million new births every year. The market has been in eager demand of industry events for learning, networking, and sourcing to boost business to the next level.

To address market challenges and help the industry, CBME South East Asia will gather industry analysts, experts, and thought leaders from different Southeast Asian countries to share knowledge, learn the latest market trends, and explore innovative products.

Prominent speakers for the CBME Summit include:

Mr. Garick Kea from Nielsen Singapore. He will share market trends & consumer insights into the child, baby , and maternity i ndustry;

; Mr. Kevin Shi Qiong , President of Shanghai Aiyingshi Co., Ltd , and Ms. Jiang Tao , General Manager of Beijing Lijiababy Infants & Children Supplies Co., Ltd. , two of China's key retailers, will share their experience s on how they turn ed single store s to multi-million dollar business es ;

from Lazada Singapore and Ms. Fransisca Krisantia Nugraha from Blibli ( ) will give practical advice on how to ad pt an omni-channel approach to your retail business; Ms. Alexandra Dickson Leach , Managing Director of BLOOM & GROW , will talk about how to stay ahead in the fast-changing baby products industry.

Registration for the Summit is open now and it's free for trade visitors. More information can be found at http://cbmesea.com/summit2018. Distributors, retailers, bands, manufacturers, and other industry professionals are all welcome to join the upcoming event in Singapore this April.

CBME South East Asia is the region's only business-to-business trade fair for baby products in the region. This is the platform for industry players to connect and do business with each other. The event will be held on April 25-27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Visit www.cbmesea.com to learn more about the Summit and CBME South East Asia.

