CC Capital Appoints Matthew Skurbe as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Capital Partners ("CC Capital" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm focused on investing in and operating high-quality businesses for the long term, today announced that Matthew Skurbe has joined the Firm as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Skurbe will be responsible for leading all operational, financial and control processes for CC Capital.

Mr. Skurbe's appointment comes as the Firm has achieved significant momentum. Most recently, CC Capital-backed Dun & Bradstreet completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, following an 18-month transformation as a private company. The Firm launched two special purpose acquisition companies so far this year, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. In June 2020, CC Capital-backed Collier Creek Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, announced its combination with Utz Quality Foods LLC to create a leading pure-play snack food platform in a transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. The Firm also completed its sale of FGL Holdings to Fidelity National Financial.

Prior to joining CC Capital, Mr. Skurbe was a Managing Director in Finance and the Treasurer for Blackstone. He was also the Chief Operating Officer for Blackstone Liquidity Solutions and a member of the firm's Valuation Committee and Enterprise Risk Committee. Before joining Blackstone in 2009, Mr. Skurbe was the Chief Financial Officer for Merrill Lynch Bank & Trust, a multi-billion dollar bank housing several of Merrill Lynch's consumer lending and banking businesses. Earlier in his career, Mr. Skurbe spent seven years supporting Merrill Lynch's Treasury function and had previous roles with Amerada Hess and Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. Skurbe is a board member of the Association for Financial Professionals, Project Sunshine and the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation.

"Throughout his career, Matt has demonstrated strong leadership, investment judgement, financial discipline and operational expertise," said Chinh Chu, Senior Managing Director and Founder at CC Capital. "I worked closely with Matt at Blackstone, and I know firsthand that he is a driven, results-oriented leader and strategic thinker. I am confident that he will be an excellent addition to CC Capital's leadership team as we continue to identify unique opportunities to partner with high-quality businesses and drive value for our investors."

"I am excited to join Chinh and his world-class team at a time when the firm's strategy stands out across the private equity industry," said Mr. Skurbe. "I have admired CC Capital for its consistently successful investment track record and creative approach to deal-making. I look forward to working with the team to find innovative ways to help the companies in which we invest reach new heights."

About CC Capital

CC Capital is a private investment firm founded in 2016 by Chinh Chu, with a focus on investing in and operating high-quality companies for the long term. Prior to founding CC Capital, Mr. Chu had a successful 25-year career at Blackstone and played an instrumental role in building its Private Equity business. Over the course of his career at Blackstone, Mr. Chu led several industry verticals for the Private Equity group, including financial services, technology, chemicals, and healthcare products. He served as co-chairman of the firm's Private Equity Investment Committee and served on the firm's Executive Committee. More information about CC Capital can be found at www.cc.capital.

